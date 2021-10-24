US Grand Prix LIVE: Latest F1 race updates and build-up to start time tonight
Follow live updates as a thrilling title race continues in Austin, Texas
A thrilling Formula 1 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will continue this evening as the United States Grand Prix plays out in Austin, Texas.
Verstappen will start in pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, with rival Hamilton joining him in the front row. Dutchman Verstappen leads the Briton by six points in the drivers’ standings with six races left this season – including today’s event – having reclaimed top spot in the championship battle at this month’s Turkish GP. The Red Bull driver appears to be on track for his first ever F1 title, but he will need to navigate the remaining races without incident in order to dethrone seven-time champion Hamilton, and there is no guarantee of that.
Verstappen and Hamilton have already collided twice this season, including on the opening lap of the British GP this summer, when the Mercedes man went on to claim the victory while Verstappen could not continue. The pair then took each other out of the Italian GP in September, but it is the first of those two incidents that will leave fans wondering whether the rivals can make it through the opening corners in Texas without losing their cool.
Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix below.
US Grand Prix
Lap 8/56: “He’s quicker than me right now,” says Hamilton on the Mercedes team radio.
Verstappen: “He’s sliding a lot and I’ve got a lot more pace.”
US Grand Prix
Lap 7/56: Latifi and Ocon have both been forced into early stops. Meanwhile, here’s the top five.
1. Hamilton
2. Verstappen +0.805
3. Perez +3.354
4. Leclerc +12.1
5. Ricciardo +14.4
US Grand Prix
Lap 5/56: The front three have broken clear of the Ferraris and McLarens, who will be a brilliant side-plot in this United States Grand Prix.
There’s a six-second difference between Perez and Leclerc.
US Grand Prix
Lap 4/56: A look at that perfect start from Hamilton, who has now set the fastest lap of the race.
US Grand Prix
Lap 3/56: Bottas has dropped a position to Gasly and is now 10th, while Latifi and Stroll made contact on the first corner and are down with the two Haas cars.
Russell has gained seven places and is 13th early on.
US Grand Prix
Lap 2/56: Hamilton is looking to pull away from Verstappen, while Perez has held onto third place. But listen to this from Verstappen: “He [Hamilton] is sliding around,” he says. Indeed, the Dutchman is starting to close the gap.
How about that start from Hamilton, though? Verstappen almost pushed Hamilton off the edge of the track but the Mercedes pulled clear into the first corner.
US Grand Prix: Hamilton leads!
Lap 1/56: Incredible! It’s a huge start from Hamilton, and there’s a massive battle between the Ferraris and McLarens between fourth and seventh! Ricciardo takes Sainz into fifth!
US Grand Prix: LIGHTS OUT!
Verstappen pushes Hamilton to the edge, but Hamilton takes the lead after the first corner!
US Grand Prix: Formation lap underway!
Here we go!
US Grand Prix
We are moments away from the United States Grand Prix! The first corner is going to be epic, and the Circuit of the Americas ranked third for overtakes when the race was last held in 2019. And with Verstappen starting on pole ahead of Hamilton, there are surely going to be some fireworks.
