✕ Close Alonso Backs Third F1 Race In The US

A thrilling Formula 1 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will continue this evening as the United States Grand Prix plays out in Austin, Texas.

Verstappen will start in pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, with rival Hamilton joining him in the front row. Dutchman Verstappen leads the Briton by six points in the drivers’ standings with six races left this season – including today’s event – having reclaimed top spot in the championship battle at this month’s Turkish GP. The Red Bull driver appears to be on track for his first ever F1 title, but he will need to navigate the remaining races without incident in order to dethrone seven-time champion Hamilton, and there is no guarantee of that.

Verstappen and Hamilton have already collided twice this season, including on the opening lap of the British GP this summer, when the Mercedes man went on to claim the victory while Verstappen could not continue. The pair then took each other out of the Italian GP in September, but it is the first of those two incidents that will leave fans wondering whether the rivals can make it through the opening corners in Texas without losing their cool.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix below.