Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Josh Allen leads Bills to first road playoff win in 33 years

The Bills had been 0-5 on the road in the playoffs

Buffalo Bills Favored to Win Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen spearheaded the Buffalo Bills to their first road playoff victory in over three decades, securing a 27-24 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's AFC wild-card opener.

Allen, both taking and dishing out punishment, engineered the decisive drive. Under pressure from linebacker Devin Lloyd, he found Brandin Cooks for 36 yards just before the two-minute warning, then sealed it with a 1-yard touchdown run, which Jacksonville appeared to allow.

The preceding play saw Allen gain 10 yards on a sneak, refusing to go down. Prioritizing quick throws to counter Jacksonville’s pass rush, Allen completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two scores, was sacked only once, and played turnover-free football.

The Bills had dropped eight consecutive postseason games on the road since winning at Miami in the 1992 AFC championship game.
The Bills had dropped eight consecutive postseason games on the road since winning at Miami in the 1992 AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It was necessary considering NFL rushing leader James Cook was mostly bottled up, finishing with 46 yards on 15 carries.

Buffalo (13-5) intercepted a deflected pass on Jacksonville’s final drive to seal the victory. The Jaguars (13-5) took the lead with 4:03 to play, but couldn't hold it against Allen.

The Bills had been 0-5 on the road in the playoffs under coach Sean McDermott, starting with a 10-3 loss at Jacksonville in the 2017 wild-card round. The Bills had dropped eight consecutive postseason games on the road since winning at Miami in the 1992 AFC championship game. It had been the NFL’s second-longest, active road playoff skid.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in