Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ but remains in a critical condition, says uncle

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is “trending upwards in a positive way” but remains in critical condition in hospital, says his uncle Dorrian Glenn.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field following a collision with wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And Glenn has detailed how Hamlin’s condition is improving with just 50 percent oxygen required, down from 100 percent.

Glenn insists the ordeal has been "heartbreaking" with his nephew still on a ventilator while sedated to help with his breathing.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” Glenn told CNN in an update on the 24-year-old, who is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.

“I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”

Glenn added the family were taking it “day by day” and that the focus now is to help Hamlin to recover to breathe on his own and healing his lungs.

“It’s tremendous to see all the love and support,” added. “A lot of people don’t get to see how loved they are while they are alive.

“For him to have a situation where he could have been taken away and he has a chance to come back and see all that love that he has, it’s truly an amazing thing.”