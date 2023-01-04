Tom Brady makes big donation as Damar Hamlin fundraiser nears $6m

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady has added his name to the list of people providing generous donations to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin, with the total raised now having surged past the $5.5million ($4.6m) mark.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night as his Buffalo Bills side took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

He had to twice be resuscitated and remains in critical condition at hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.

Those further afield have also been pledging support too though, in the form of donations to Hamlin’s fundraiser which he set up in 2020 to arrange a toy drive through his charitable foundation. The cause raised millions in the hours immediately after his collapse and is now rapidly closing in on $6m.

Several notable names from within the world of NFL have contributed, with Tampa Bay quarterback Brady headlining those. The seven-time Super Bowl winner donated $10,000 (£8,300).

Other big donations include £18,000 from Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, £12,000 from LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the single current biggest amount of $20,000 from Jason Hanold.

Donations from the Washington Commanders, wrestler Chris Jericho and American swimmer Michael Phelps can also be seen across the top donations list.

Hamlin’s family reacted to news of the growing fund by thanking everyone offering their support. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the family wrote in a message posted across social media.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

“Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ wide receiver who was involved in the initial incident which saw Hamlin collapse, has also received messages of support after he took to Twitter to say he was “praying” his opponent could “pull through”.