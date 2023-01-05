Damar Hamlin – latest: Buffalo Bills share new injury update after cardiac arrest on NFL field
NFL player Damar Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” but he remains in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game on Monday night.
The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital after he collapsed to the ground after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before being treated by first responders.
Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn had told CNN on Tuesday evening that his nephew had to be resuscitated twice, although family friend and Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney clarified those remarks on Wednesday morning - saying that Glenn misspoke and the safety was only resuscitated once.
“Right now things are moving in a positive direction,” Rooney told NFL Network. “What the doctors were looking to see, I think they saw that. There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice. I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.”
Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.
ICYMI: The air that had come over Paycor Stadium in Cincinatti was eerie. Players, fans, and coaches alike, from both sides, were completely and utterly disturbed by what they had just seen. Yet somehow, word had gotten out that the NFL had notified the involved parties that play would resume in five minutes.
Shortly thereafter, play was announced as “Temporarily Suspended” until further notice. Meanwhile, an update had made its rounds online that Hamlin was with a pulse, but unable to breathe on his own.
Confusion, devastation, panic - all these emotions visibly plagued the players and coaches, as they remained on field, pacing back and forth, conversing, even praying in response to what they just saw. On official broadcasts, no word was provided on the injury.
As we as a society dealt with the trauma of watching a perfectly fit and healthy 24-year-old human collapse to the floor, in complete spontaneity, conversation swirled online. From stoking suspicions about vaccine-related conditions to recalling similar episodes of cardiac arrest in pro sports from years past, Monday night’s incident left almost all spectators agreeing on one thing - play should not continue.
Andy Gorel discusses how Monday night’s incident made us feel:
Bengals coach Zac Taylor praises counterpart Sean McDermott
ICYMI: Taylor also praised his opposite number, the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, for his handling of the situation.
Taylor explained that McDermott had told him: “I need to be at the hospital for Damar, I shouldn’t be coaching this game.”
Taylor said: “That, to me, provided all the clarity.”
He added: “I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment. He was there for his players. He processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution we needed to get to.”
Doctors’ response prevented ‘tragic outcome’, says NFL medical chief
ICYMI: The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr Allen Sills, said: “It is not an exaggeration to say that the skilled and immediate response by all these talented caregivers prevented a tragic outcome at that moment.”
Sills added: “There was only one policy and practice that mattered that evening, and that was the emergency action plan by those first responders.
“It gave our brother Damar another day to live.”
Noah Berlatsky: We need to call out the despicable response to Damar Hamlin’s injury
ICYMI: On Monday night, football fans watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after what looked like a routine tackle. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken away in an ambulance. The game was cancelled.
While most people were expressing sympathy or solidarity, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk leaped at the chance to spread conspiracy theories and medical misinformation about Covid vaccines. In doing so, he showed once again that the right’s approach to Covid is built on callous disregard for the safety of workers and the dignity of working people.
After Hamlin’s injury, Kirk tweeted: “This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly.” That’s a reference to long-standing right-wing conspiracy theories falsely linking the deaths of athletes to the Covid vaccine. There is no evidence for these claims.
The right has developed an entire barrage of conspiratorial claims about athletes in particular because athletes are among the most vaccinated workers in the country. In the NFL, 94.4 percent of players were fully vaccinated in December 2021; in the NBA, it was 95 percent, and in the NHL, 99 percent.
Noah Berlatsky on the despicable response to Hamlin’s injury in certain quarters:
NFL’s top doctor says pre-game meeting key to Hamlin response
“If you ask me, the 60-minute meeting is the most important thing we do on Sundays,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allan Sills told CNN on Wednesday.
“Fans don’t ever see that meeting. It happens underneath the stands,” Sills said. “It’s part of the reason why, in this tragic moment on Monday night, we could
“It happens one hour before kickoff... and it involves everyone on the medical care team from both teams. So the team physicians, the athletic trainers, our independent personnel, which are our unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants, our airway doctors, our visiting team medical liaisons, the paramedics, the ambulance crew and the referee.
“That whole crew of people gets together one hour before the game, and they review that emergency action plan, they talk specifically about locations of emergency equipment, who’s going to lead if we have a cardiac arrest, how the chain of command will go.”
College Cuber makes artwork to support Damar Hamlin
Joe Biden speaks with family of critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin
Joe Biden says he has spoken with Damar Hamlin’s family
The US president was asked about the Hamlin situation by a White House pool reporter on Wednesday.
“I spoke with his mother and father at length,” Mr Biden said.
Bengals coach offers message of support to Hamlin
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered a message of support for Damar Hamlin as he met with reporters on Wednesday.
Zac Taylor opened Wednesday's press conference with a message of support for Damar Hamlin ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/9XWg4X5TgM— FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 4, 2023
Damar Hamlin GoFundMe passes $6.5m
Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is the latest big NFL name to contribute with a donation of $25,003.
“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” the GoFundMe states.
“However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.As representatives of Damar, the team at Jaster Athletes posted the fundraiser updates and will work with the Hamlin family, The Chasing M’s Foundation, and the GoFundMe team to ensure the safe delivery of funds.”
