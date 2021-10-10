✕ Close NFL Rookie Review: Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets as London welcomes back the NFL.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host a battle between one quarterback with intentions to join the hall of fame one day in former MVP Matt Ryan and another with immense talent and hopes and dreams to thrive in the league for the next decade in Zach Wilson.

There is another gem from this year's NFL draft in Kyle Pitts, who was snagged fourth overall by the Falcons, who resisted the opportunity to grab a new quarterback of their own, with the former Florida tight end tipped to replicate the impact of the Chiefs' Travis Kelce or the Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski.

Both teams enter the contest at 1-3 on different trajectories, while there is also parallels with the coaches, who are both starting out as the main man after Arthur Smith and Robert Saleh stepped up from offensive coordinator at the Titans and defensive coordinator at the 49ers respectively - posing a compelling match-up between contrasting philosophies.

The Jets discovered some fire on defense to hurry and torment Ryan Tannehill and the Titans to break their duck last week, meaning Ryan has his work cut out, given his physical limitations, to mentally pick Gang Green apart.

Follow all the action from north London, with play-by-play updates from the early kick-off in week five of the NFL: