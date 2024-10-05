Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The London Games are back with perhaps the finest NFL quarterback of the last decade and the highest-paid wide receiver in the league set to feature. It leaves the prospect of Aaron Rodgers’ majestic passing and Justin Jefferson running a series of electric routes. That is enough to leave this hardcore fanbase salivating ahead of the New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

These are just two headline acts from two teams feeling rather bullish about their playoff hopes and the road to Super Bowl LIX next year in New Orleans. A decorated history of regular season games, set to hit 40 this weekend since the New York Giants edged out the Miami Dolphins back in 2007, leaves the NFL with a vital question surrounding London and its international future.

Not that the NFL doesn’t value London, it clearly does, yet the league’s appeal stretches worldwide now. With cities queuing up to host games, perhaps the shield is less reliant on the city than before with new fans emerging elsewhere.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parked themselves in their second “home” at Wembley Stadium for more than a decade, yet the prospect of a London-based team has somewhat faded. Much of the fanbase on this side of the pond does not crave its own team, yet its loyalty deserves some kind of recognition, as illustrated by the city’s capacity to sell out at least three games every year. Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed his audacious plan for the capital to host a Super Bowl in the future. "The Super Bowl is really important for us," Khan told The Athletic. “We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America.”

This weekend’s opener in north London provides an intriguing encounter, but perhaps there is an element of fortune surrounding it too. JJ McCarthy, the former Michigan star and 10th overall pick, had his rookie season ended before it even started due to injury. Enter, Sam Darnold. A revenge mission against his former team on Sunday aside, the Vikings can thank the San Francisco 49ers for rebuilding his fragile confidence after a harrowing experience with “Gang Green” after being plucked from the draft at third overall back in 2018.

Kevin O’Connell’s savviness has elevated his team despite that early adversity. While forcing a league-leading 17 turnovers on defence, the Vikings have retained an explosive edge on offence through Jefferson, fresh from a record $140m, four-year deal, and running back Aaron Jones, discarded by division rivals Green Bay and able to offer another dimension on the ground.

There is a hint of desperation surrounding Rodgers, too, with the two-time MVP now 40 after last season’s severe injury. The offence is yet to flow through four games and there have been grumblings from star wide receiver Garrett Wilson about a lack of creativity on that side of the ball. Rodgers also snapped back at head coach Robert Saleh’s explanation surrounding his players struggling with false starts against the Broncos. Rodgers bluntly insisted on the need to “hold them accountable”.

open image in gallery Aaron Rodgers (8) of the New York Jets reacts after a loss against the Denver Broncos ( Getty Images )

It brings an element of jeopardy to a game, which should reveal the true potential of each team’s prospects this season.

Further afield, London will host Jaguars vs Bears and Patriots vs Jaguars. Two fine games, yet neither set pulses racing, particularly with Trevor Lawrence’s struggles in Jacksonville and a poor Patriots side in transition yet to unleash third overall pick Drake Maye behind centre.

These two games could test the patience of the UK-based fanbase, particularly after witnessing the controversial season opener in Brazil. With heightened security and a slippery field, Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers battled it out in Sao Paolo. The first game of the season naturally attracted an enormous audience, but London also looked on with envy at a shiny match-up not seen at Wembley or Tottenham in years.

open image in gallery Justin Jefferson will feature for the Vikings in London ( Getty Images )

March down the road from Seven Sisters to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and you will feel the true essence of a passionate fanbase built over several generations. Spurs’ stadium is stunning and perfect to host gridiron, yet it’s on that walk alone you are likely to spot a jersey of each NFL franchise and names including a series of legendary players and rookies taking their first steps.

Kick-off will signal the start of almost 15 straight hours of football through to the conclusion of Cowboys vs Steelers into the early hours with Sunday Night Football.

With Madrid already securing a regular season game for 2025 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu, there is a risk that London retreats to just one of many host cities. A fascinating decision over the remainder of next season’s regular season games will reveal how much the NFL values London.