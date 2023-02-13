Patrick Mahomes inspires Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in comeback win over Eagles
Eagles 35-38 Chiefs: The MVP threw three touchdowns to inspire Kansas City to a second-half comeback
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory after a stunning comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mahomes threw three touchdowns in an efficient passing display, including 182 yards from 21/27 attempts, rallying from behind against a heroic effort from Jalen Hurts, whose three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown were not enough.
It is the second title for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid in a dominant four-year spell.
Mahomes who suffered a dislocated ankle three weeks ago, appeared to suffer a reoccurrence of the issue in the first half after a hit from TJ Edwards.
The 27-year-old hobbled off at half-time, with his team trailing by 10 at half-time and left in a historically bad position.
Teams leading by double digits at half-time had prevailed 26 times out of 27 games in Super Bowl history - with the sole defeat coming when Tom Brady guided the New England Patriots back against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 after an 18-point deficit.
Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball at the restart and immediately scored a touchdown through Isiah Pacheco, with that momentum soon capturing a first lead in the game.
But Hurts would not back down, rushing in for his third touchdown of the game and then converting a two-point play deep in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 35 points apiece.
But the Chiefs regained possession with Mahomes’ 26-yard scramble taking his team into field goal range and leaving Harrison Butker to convert a 27-yard field goal to edge the contest 38-35.
