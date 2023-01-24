Tom Brady gives expletive-laden response to question over NFL future

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady reacted angrily after being asked about his NFL future, maintaining he is “taking it a day at a time.”

The legendary quarterback, whose hopes of winning another Super Bowl this season were dashed after the Dallas Cowboys eliminated his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the play-offs, has numerous options on the table for the year ahead.

Brady, now 45 years of age, has been linked with other teams around the league, now that he is a free agent after his deal with Tampa Bay expired.

While a lucative television career awaits, having signed a deal with Fox reportedly worth $375 million.

But Brady is in no rush to retire again, snapping at one of his co-hosts and broadcaster Jim Gray when discussing his decision on the show Let’s Go.

"If I knew what I was going to f**king do, I would already have f**king done it, OK,” Brady exploded when asked. “I'm taking it a day at a time.”

While Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate of Brady’s with the Bucs and New England Patriots, joined the Fox NFL Sunday coverage of the play-offs last weekend and gave his views on what his friend will decide.

“Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady’s future, and I don’t even think Tom knows what his future holds right now. But let me tell you this, he was top-five in passing yards last season, he can still play the game,” Gronkowski said.

“Let me tell you, it’s going to be whatever situation intrigues him the most. Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year.”