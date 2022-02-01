Tom Brady retires LIVE reaction: Legendary NFL quarterback announces news on Instagram
Follow latest reaction and updates as Tom Brady confirms his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons
Follow live updates and reaction after Tom Brady officially confirmed his retirement from the NFL after a legendary career in the sport. Brady, 44, put an end to recent speculation over his future in an Instagram post on Tuesday that confirmed that he would be retiring with immediate effect. The quarterback, regarded as the greatest in NFL history, retires after a legendary career which saw him win a record seven Super Bowl titles.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition - if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in a lengthy statement. “There is physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” Follow live reaction to the news and updates
Tom Brady confirms retirement
Tom Brady will become eligible for the NFL’s Hall of Fame in 2027 - and will be a unanimous selection.
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Statement from Robert Kraft
Tom Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and their owner, Robert Kraft, has released this statement:
“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career.
“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record.
“In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success.
“You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.
“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Tribute from Peyton Manning
“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest levels is absolutely incredible.
“It was an honour and privilege to compete against him on the field and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field.
“I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline and his commitment to being the best.
“I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Statement from NFL commissioner
Statement from Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL:
“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.
“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.
“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Patriots thanks former QB
Tom Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots - and they have thanked their greatest-ever player following his retirement.
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Last game in NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL career did not end with another Super Bowl title.
That’s because the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFL Division Round, but only after Brady had threatened to pull off an extraordinary comeback.
Brady led the team from 27-3 down during the third quarter back to 27-27 all, only for the Rams to score a game-winning field goal.
Tom Brady confirms retirement: List of NFL records
• Most touchdown passes in NFL history (624)
• Most passing yards in NFL history (84,520)
• 243 regular-season wins, most in NFL history
• Most Super Bowl appearances (10) and wins (7)
• 5-time Super Bowl MVP, most in NFL history
Tom Brady confirms retirement
“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady said. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against -- the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: QB thanks his family
Tom Brady finished his statement by thanking his family - his wife Gisele and three children.
“Our family is our greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.
"I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”
Tom Brady confirms retirement: Buccaneers thank QB
Tom Brady spent his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - winning his seventh Super Bowl title with the team in 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies