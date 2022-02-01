✕ Close Tom Brady breaks silence on retirement rumours

Follow live updates and reaction after Tom Brady officially confirmed his retirement from the NFL after a legendary career in the sport. Brady, 44, put an end to recent speculation over his future in an Instagram post on Tuesday that confirmed that he would be retiring with immediate effect. The quarterback, regarded as the greatest in NFL history, retires after a legendary career which saw him win a record seven Super Bowl titles.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition - if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in a lengthy statement. “There is physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” Follow live reaction to the news and updates

Recommended Tom Brady confirms retirement from NFL after 22 seasons