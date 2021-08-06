Britain made a mess of the women’s 4x100m with two particularly scruffy changeovers, but their raw pace was enough to take a bronze medal behind the dominant winners Jamaica and USA.

Imani Lansiquot set off too early on the second leg and it meant Asha Philip almost ran out of room to pass on the baton. Lansiquot’s handover to Dina Asher-Smith was also messy, but the world 200m champion made up ground on the bend and Daryll Neita surged home to secure bronze.

Jamaica’s win brought yet more glory to Elaine Thompson-Herah with her third gold medal of these Games, having already defended the 100m and 200m double she won in Rio. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce got Jamaica off to fast start, and by the time Briana Williams passed to Shericka Jackson they were well clear, leaving Thompson to ease home to win the title that USA had held since London 2012.

Moments later the men’s team won a dramatic silver when Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was pipped on the line by Italy’s Filippo Tortu.

More follows...