Boston Marathon 2025: Date, time, route and how to watch race

Everything you need to know ahead of the event

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 17 April 2025 14:32 BST
The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious distance running events (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 2025 edition of the Boston Marathon will again see some of the world’s best distance runners compete alongside a large mass participation field.

First held in the 19th century, a tough 26.2-mile course will test elite and recreational runners alike with 30,000 entrants again set to start.

One of six World Marathon Majors, it will be held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, as is traditional.

Defending champion Hellen Obiri returns but faces tough competition in a strong elite women’s field, while Sisay Lemma is also back to bid for another elite men’s title.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the 2025 Boston Marathon?

The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday 21 April around the Massachusetts city.

What time does it start?

The exact timings for this year’s event are:

  • Men’s Wheelchair - 9.06 am ET (2.06pm BST)
  • Women’s Wheelchair - 9.09 am ET (2.09pm BST)
  • Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)
  • Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)
  • Professional Women - 9.47 am ET (2.47pm BST)
  • Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)
  • Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)

How to watch the Boston Marathon

In the UK, you can watch the Boston Marathon on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning at 2,30pm BST and lasting until 5.15pm. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

What is the course?

The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.

Who is competing in the women’s elite race?

The ten fastest women in the elite field are:

Amane Beriso

Ethiopia

2:14:58 (Valencia, 2022)

Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Ethiopia

2:16:52 (Amsterdam, 2024)

Irine Cheptai

Kenya

2:17:51 (Chicago, 2024)

Keira D’Amato

USA

2:19:12 (Houston, 2022)

Rahma Tusa

Ethiopia

2:19:33 (Houston, 2024)

Edna Kiplagat

Kenya

2:19:50 (London, 2012)

Buze Diriba

Ethiopia

2:20:22 (Chicago, 2024)

Mary Ngugi-Cooper

Kenya

2:20:22 (London, 2022)

Sara Hall

USA

2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020)

Calli Hauger-Thackery

Great Britain

2:21:34 (Berlin, 2024)

Who is competing in the elite men’s race?

Sisay Lemma

Ethiopia

2:01:48 (Valencia, 2023)

John Korir

Kenya

2:02:44 (Chicago, 2024)

Evans Chebet

Kenya

2:03:00 (Valencia, 2022)

CyBrian Kotut

Kenya

2:03:22 (Berlin, 2024)

Haymanot Alew

Ethiopia

2:03:31 (Berlin, 2024)

Daniel Mateiko

Kenya

2:04:24 (Valencia, 2024)

Alphonce Felix Simbu

Tanzania

2:04:38 (Valencia, 2024)

Lelisa Desisa

Ethiopia

2:04:45 (Dubai, 2013)

Victor Kiplangat

Uganda

2:05:09 (Hamburg, 2022)

Asefa Boki

Ethiopia

2:05:40 (Amsterdam, 2024

