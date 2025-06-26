Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon falls agonisingly short of becoming first woman to break four-minute mile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has failed in her bid to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.

Kipyegon clocked in at 4:06.42 at the Stade Charlety in Paris, missing out on the fables mark but beating her own world record of 4:07.64 over the distance.

However, it’s a new time that won’t be recognised by the international federation due to the fact the Nike-sponsored Breaking4 event was unofficial, with the Kenyan athlete wearing specially-made “super” shoes to try and break the four-minute barrier.

The 31-year-old looked shattered as she reached the finish and fell on her back as she was surrounded by photographers - something she confirmed in her post-run interview

“Exhausted,” Kipyegon said when asked how she was feeling. “I feel good that I tried. That’s why I came, to be the first woman under four minutes.

“I’ve proven it is possible, it’s only a matter of time. If it’s not me it’ll come to someone else.

“I will not lose hope and I will still go for it. Thank you for coming and cheering me. This was special, I was not expecting this many people. I’ve proven to the world that anything is possible.”

Her attempt took place on a balmy summer's evening with a temperature of 25ºC and limited wind, in front of an audience of a few thousand people.

She used a team of 13 elite pace setters made of 11 men and two women who were positioned in front and behind her to reduce drag.

But Kipyegon appeared to struggle midway through the race and failed in her attempt to shave at least 7.65 seconds off her world record. To achieve the feat, Kipyegon would have needed to run each of her four laps an average of about two seconds faster.

Among the guests in Paris was Kipyegon's fellow Kenyan runner, longtime friend and training partner Eliud Kipchoge. The event was inspired by Kipchoge, who shattered the two-hour barrier in the marathon with a similar experiment, known as Ineos 1:59 Challenge, in Vienna in 2019.

The marathon legend was there in France to support, alongside Team GB star Georgia Hunter Bell, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics in the same race that saw Kipyegon storm to gold at the Stade de France.

It was more than 71 years ago when British runner Roger Bannister became the first man to eclipse four minutes in 3:59.4.

Kipyegon set the women's mile world record nearly two years ago during a Diamond League meet in Monaco.

She won her third straight 1,500 Olympic title in Paris last August. A month before that, she broke her own 1,500 record on the same track where she ran on Thursday.

Additional reporting from AP.