Breaking 4 live: Faith Kipyegon updates as Olympic champion attempts mile record in Paris
The Kenyan is aiming to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes
Faith Kipyegon stars in the Breaking4 and Nike’s quest to help the Kenyan athlete create history as the first woman to breach the four-minute barrier for a mile.
The star-studded event in Paris will see Kipyegon run the iconic distance, just over four laps of the track, with a host of elite male and female runners.
The event is inspired by Kipyegon’s compatriot, Eliud Kipchoge, who shattered the two-hour barrier in the marathon with a similar experiment, known as Ineos 1:59 Challenge, in Vienna in 2019.
The marathon legend will be in France to support, alongside Team GB star Georgia Hunter Bell, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics in the same race that saw Kipyegon storm to gold at the Stade de France.
With more than 2,000 men breaking the once mythical four-minute mark since Roger Bannister’s remarkable run in 1954, follow our live coverage as Kipyegon attempts to become the first female athlete to do so:
Sir Roger Bannister: Middle-distance runner who achieved immortality with world's first four-minute mile
The fascination with the four-minute mile started when Sir Roger Bannister broke the mythical mark all the way back in 1954.
While more than 2,000 men have since followed suit, no female athlete has ever come particularly close to the achievement.
Here’s a deeper dive into the story of Bannister:
Sir Roger Bannister, obituary: Middle-distance runner who achieved the first four-minute mile
What help will Faith Kipyegon have?
Much like compatriot Kipchoge had in setting his marathon mark, Kipyegon will enjoy some assistance as she bids to dip below four minutes.
A new generation of “super shoes” - incredibly light but springy spikes - are being tested on Nike athletes having already helped runners both recreational and elite smash their best times, while the Kenyan is also expected to have a number of male pacemakers at her disposal to help her draft, reducing wind resistance.
The middle-distance runner has been training at altitude ahead of the attempt and will wear a special running suit and sports bra, both utilising new technology.
Her effort at Stade Charlety will not count as an official record given the assistance of “super shoes” and male pacers yet will be eagerly watched - much like Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon in Vienna in 2019, an effort that helped inspire this challenge.
How can I watch Faith Kipyegon's shot at history?
Fans around the world can tune in to on Nike’s YouTube and Instagram, with coverage from 6.15pm BST.
A documentary charting Kipyegon’s efforts will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video after the event.
When is Faith Kipyegon’s four-minute mile attempt?
Faith Kipyegon will attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under 4 minutes on Thursday 26 June at a special event at Stade Charlety in Paris. The Nike-backed bid is expected to take place at about 7pm BST.
Faith Kipyegon bids to break four minute for the mile
