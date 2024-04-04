Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo has survived a serious car crash in Uganda just days after becoming a three-time World Cross Country champion.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital after the accident and sustained minor injuries, having won gold in Belgrade last weekend at the World Cross Country Championships.

It is still unclear if the accident will impact his participation at the Paris Olympics this summer, where Kiplimo is a major candidate to win gold in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m.

The Ugandan long-distance runner’s vehicle swerved off a road in Kween District in Eastern Uganda.

Kiplimo was reportedly returning to his village and expressed his gratitude after emerging from the vehicle largely unscathed.

“I'm not sure how much body damage internally this could have caused to me but I am grateful to God for shielding me. It could have been worse," Kiplimo said, according to New Vision.

Kiplimo was taken to Kapchorwa for medical evaluation and treatment.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates after wins the men's senior race ( AP )

Kiplimo, a bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 10,000m, won the men’s senior race in Belgrade in a time of 28 minutes and nine seconds.

In a fiercely competitive field, Kiplimo beat out Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, Kenya’s Benson Kiplangat and compatriot Joshua Cheptegei.

News of Kiplimo’s accident comes just months after men’s marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum tragically passed away at 24 years of age following a road accident in Kenya.