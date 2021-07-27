Bianca Walkden won bronze at Tokyo 2020 to become a two-time Olympic medalist after defeating Aleksandra Kowalczuk in the women’s taekwondo +67kg category.

The three-time world champion rallied from a crushing late defeat to South Korea’s Dabin Lee in the semi-finals, giving up a three-point head-kick right on the button to lose 25-24.

In a tense opener, Walkden quickly grasped the advantage with three single-shot punches, earning a two-point lead.

Kowalczuk claimed the only point of the next stanza to reduce the Brit’s lead to 4-3 going into the last.

But Walkden reestablished the two-point cushion, then with 45 seconds left, she pulled four clear with a shot to the body.

Walkden held on for a 7-3 win with her Team GB coaches and teammates, including Jade Jones, loudly applauding her.

Walkden is now a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, having also finished third at Rio 2016.