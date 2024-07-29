Jump to content

Eurosport commentator removed from Olympics coverage after sexist comment

Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment during day one of the swimming at Paris 2024

Jack Rathborn
In Paris
Monday 29 July 2024 06:16
Bob Ballard was commentating on the swimming at Paris’s La Defense Arena
Bob Ballard was commentating on the swimming at Paris’s La Defense Arena (Getty)

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the broadcaster’s Olympics coverage after making a sexist remark.

Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, including Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris, had just secured gold before Ballard made a controversial remark.

A clip of his Paris 2024 commentary, alongside Lizzie Simmonds, soon went viral on social media sparking outrage.

Ballard could be heard saying: “Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

And Eurosport has taken swift action to remove the broadcaster from his duties, with a statement reading: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment.

“To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Australia’s women’s team created history with their time of 3:28.92 securing a fourth consecutive gold in this event.

Simmonds described the comment as “outrageous” on co-commentary.

Comments across TikTok on the video cited the remark as an example of “casual sexism being thrown around”, while one person pointed out that the only medals won at the Games by Team GB had come from women.

The remark comes at a time when the IOC is celebrating Paris 2024 as “The Equal Games” given women now make up 50 per cent of its participants.

Ballard, who has been sharing his views on the swimming schedule on social media, has yet to address his comment.

