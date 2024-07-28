✕ Close Team GB's winning dive as they secure first medal of Paris Olympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Olympics delivered a first full day of action at Paris 2024 and day two promises plenty more thrills and spills.

Simone Biles makes her highly-anticipated return in the women’s gymnastics after experiencing ‘the twisties’ at the Tokyo Games.

But the water quality of the Seine continues to cause havoc for the triathlon, with practice scrapped on Sunday due to pollution after heavy rain in the city.

Team GB are on the board thanks to Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claiming diving bronze in dramatic circumstances. And it could be a historic day in the pool, with Adam Peaty cruising into the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke in his bid to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. French phenom Leon Marchand is also in action at La Defense Arena.

Elsewhere, there will be a lot of focus on the USA’s star-studded men’s basketball team when they take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbia and Spain’s women’s football team look to stretch their dominance to the Olympics. Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: