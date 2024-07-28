Olympics 2024 LIVE: Triathlon practice cancelled over water pollution plus Simone Biles and Andy Murray return
Murray teams up with Dan Evans at Roland Garros, while LeBron James’s USA take on Nikola Jokic’s Serbia in the basketball
The Olympics delivered a first full day of action at Paris 2024 and day two promises plenty more thrills and spills.
Simone Biles makes her highly-anticipated return in the women’s gymnastics after experiencing ‘the twisties’ at the Tokyo Games.
But the water quality of the Seine continues to cause havoc for the triathlon, with practice scrapped on Sunday due to pollution after heavy rain in the city.
Team GB are on the board thanks to Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claiming diving bronze in dramatic circumstances. And it could be a historic day in the pool, with Adam Peaty cruising into the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke in his bid to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. French phenom Leon Marchand is also in action at La Defense Arena.
Elsewhere, there will be a lot of focus on the USA’s star-studded men’s basketball team when they take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbia and Spain’s women’s football team look to stretch their dominance to the Olympics. Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
Paris 2024 delivered a thrilling first day of the Olympics, with Sunday delivering another huge programme of events.
Sunday’s highlights and stars to watch
Simone Biles returns to Olympic action after a troubling time at Tokyo 2020, where she suffered from ‘the twisties’.
The American superstar takes part in the women’s qualification in artistic gymnastics, where she is a hot favourite after making her return last year following a hiatus from the sport to focus on her mental health.
Adam Peaty bids to make history, hoping to join Michael Phelps as the only men to three-peat in an individual Olympic event. He faces a tough challenge in the 100m breaststroke final with China’s Qin Haiyang a formidable swimmer after winning the 50m, 100m and 200m world titles last year. Find out what else is going on today in Paris below:
Olympic competition resumes in Paris
Olympic triathlon practice scrapped due to pollution in River Seine
The first training session for an open-water swimming event at the Olympics has been cancelled due to pollution in the River Seine, with a familiarisation swim for the triathlon scrapped.
Athletes were scheduled to take the Seine for the first time at 8am on Sunday morning, but a joint decision from representatives of World Triathlon and the organisation responsible for carrying out water quality tests was made to cancel the swim for health reasons.
Water quality is linked to the weather and levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli are measured daily. The latest test, which was taken on Saturday, followed two days of heavy rain in Paris.
The men’s triathlon is scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning, following a period of brighter weather. The running and bike familiarisations will go ahead as planned.
ne of the defining features of Paris’s bid to host the Olympics Games was its simplicity: this great city already had the facilities required to host, and so many of the problems associated with building new venues – the spiralling costs, the environmental demands, the white elephants left scattered a decade later – would not be in play. Only one venue needed to be built from scratch: the Aquatics Centre.
The proposal written into the original bid was for an Olympic Aquatics Centre to seat 15,000 spectators, the minimum number required by swimming’s governing body, Fina, for major international events.
It would be based in the deprived northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, the second poorest neighbourhood in France, an area of high crime and poverty, of low education and life expectancy, where only 50 per cent of children under 12 can swim. Long after the Games, the venue would leave a lasting legacy.
Max Whitlock would be a very good poker player, apparently nerveless but inside his stomach churning perfect ten somersaults.
The six-time Olympic medallist admitted he’d rarely felt so anxious as he helped team-mates Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth, and Luke Whitehouse secure their place in Monday’s team artistic gymnastics final.
Whitlock is calling time on his career here in Paris and knew one slip – in a sport where the margins between champ and chump can be razor thin – could have brought the curtain down prematurely at the Bercy Arena.
However, he had nothing to worry about. Jarman, Hepworth and Whitehouse, newcomers at this level, looked totally at home under the glare of the big light.
The scandal engulfing dressage at the Olympics continued as Brazilian rider Carlos Parro was issued a warning by the equestrian governing body for potentially causing “unnecessary discomfort” to his horse Safira.
The Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) received a letter and photos that were sent to its president, Ingmar De Vos, from animal rights group Peta on Friday accusing Parro of mistreatment.
One photo shows Parro hyper-flexing Safira’s neck in a prohibited movement called Rollkur – whereby the horse’s breathing is compromised – and the FEI responded 24 hours later by warning Parro about his conduct.
“The FEI Officials have issued a yellow warning card (to Parro) as the action of the athlete could have caused unnecessary discomfort to the horse,” the FEI said in a statement.
Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi has made a grovelling apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the opening ceremony in Paris.
The high jumper, who famously shared the Tokyo Olympic title with Mutaz Barshim, revealed his ring slipped while on Italy’s boat travelling along the River Seine.
Tamberi, who is one of Italy’s flagbearers at the Olympics alongside Arianna Errigo, made a bold offer to his wife after the agony of seeing his ring drop into the water.
Anna Henderson powered to a stunning silver in a Parisian deluge just two months after she feared her Olympic dreams may be over.
The 25-year-old broke her collarbone for the second time this year in May but battled back to full fitness in time to take on the women’s road race.
Several riders suffered falls as rain swept across the French capital, but former skier Henderson was able to stay on-piste and crossed Pont Alexandre III in 41:09.83, enough to edge out Chloe Dygert – who was among those to come off her bike – for silver by less than a second.
“Last year, I was two seconds from the bronze at Worlds, so I’m really happy to be on the right side of the seconds this time,” she said. “I’m really proud.
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic title in the women’s 400m freestyle final ahead of Canada’s Summer McIntosh while finishing more than three seconds clear of American great Katie Ledecky.
In the highly anticipated rematch of their thrilling final in Tokyo three years ago, Titmus added to her growing reputation as she led from start to finish and executed a carefully managed race to claim a victory that at, 3:57:49, was still two seconds off her world record time.
At 17, McIntosh claimed her first Olympic medal while Ledecky, the seven-time Olympic champion, took a step closer to becoming America’s most decorated female Olympian. The 27-year-old, who is competing at her fourth Games, needs two more medals of any kind in Paris.
Simply the greatest player in the world. Antoine Dupont’s wizardry lit up the Olympics to deliver a moment, perhaps already the moment of Paris 2024. Fiji, for so long the kings of rugby sevens, fell under his charm. This truly was magnifique.
Rayan Rebbadj clutched his head in disbelief at full time, witnessing this tour de force up close, his teammate has not only helped dethrone the two-time Olympic champions but steamrolled them with a breathtaking second-half performance. That’s what sevens and its furious tempo will do.
And yet, Dupont is an anomaly, a contradiction to this young sport, which is fast emerging as a rival to 15s for entertainment and perhaps rugby’s answer to T20 cricket. When more than 130,000 people attend a day of rugby on the eve of the opening ceremony, you know something is brewing. And Dupont, already the master of the more traditional form of this sport, may have reimagined what’s possible here too.
The 2024 Olympic Games is underway in Paris, where the United States are once again favourites to top the medal table at the end of the 17-day festival of sport.
The USA have finished on top of the table at 18 of the 29 summer Olympics, including the very first in Athens in 1896, and six of the past seven stretching back to America’s home Games in Atlanta in 1996.
China punctured that streak in Beijing in 2008, and will provide stiff competition again this summer after finishing one short of America’s 39 golds in Tokyo three years ago. Hosts Japan finished third last time ahead of Great Britain in fourth, with the Russian Olympic Commitee in fifth place.
