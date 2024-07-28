Eurosport commentator removed from Olympics coverage after sexist comment

Support truly

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the broadcaster’s Olympics coverage after making a sexist remark.

Australia's women's 4x100m freestyle relay team, including Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris, had just secured gold before Ballard made a controversial remark.

A clip of his Paris 2024 commentary, alongside Lizzie Simmonds, soon went viral on social media sparking outrage.

Ballard could be heard saying: “Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

And Eurosport has taken swift action to remove the broadcaster from his duties, with a statement reading: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment.

“To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Australia's women's team created history atop the podium, with their incredible time of 3:28.92 securing a fourth consecutive gold in this event.

Simmonds described the comment as “outrageous” on co-commentary.

The remark comes at a time when the IOC is celebrating Paris 2024 as ‘The Equal Games’ given women now make up 50 percent of its participants.

Ballard, who has been sharing his views on the action-packed swimming schedule this week on social media, has yet to address his comment.