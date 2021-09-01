After winning a gold and silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, star triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown will make an appearance on the opening episode of the new series of long-running quiz show A Question of Sport.

The 27-year-old survived a puncture as she went on to finish second in the women’s triathlon before she then held the Great Britain team win gold in the inaugural mixed relay alongside Jess Learmouth, Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee.

The Manchester-born triathlete is also a world champion in the sport, following her success in the World Triathlon Series in Hamburg in 2020.

Both her parents were national-level athletes, with her mother competing in swimming and her father in running, which meant she was introduced to those sports at an early age before taking up triathlon as a teenager.

Following her world championship success in 2020, she arrived in Tokyo for the Olympics with the aim of winning a medal - but her dream was in jeopardy after suffering an injury just weeks before the Games.

Taylor-Brown had a stress fracture in her femur just 12 weeks before the Olympics but kept the injury a secret.

“I wanted to keep it private, you don’t want to show your competitors your weaknesses, so I did just say I was ill,” she said.

“About a week before we flew out I had to prove I was fit to compete, which was probably more stressful than the race because it could have been taken away from me.”

After proving her fitness and making it to the start line for the individual event, Taylor-Brown then had to deal with a mechanical failure on her bike and after she suffered a flat back tyre on the closing kilometre of the 40km cycle.

The puncture cost Taylor-Brown valuable time but she cycled through the flat before she battled through the field from fifth place to secure the silver medal behind the Bermuda great Flora Duffy.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I just rode out on the flat. It was panic mode but it paid off,” Taylor-Brown said.