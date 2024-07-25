Katarina Johnson-Thompson: ‘France will always have a special place in my heart’

Support truly

The ghosts of Tokyo frame Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s quest to “complete the set” at the Paris Olympics. Even if she has already exorcised her demons, with an astonishing second world title in Budapest last year, the 31-year-old is bidding to follow in the footsteps of Jessica Ennis-Hill once again by winning gold in the heptathlon.

The heptathlon offers a compelling story throughout each event, and while double Olympic champion Nafi Thiam provides formidable competition, KJT’s first battle is with her own health as she continues to manage tendonitis.

Johnson-Thompson’s build-up has included a fastest 200m time for five years, promising signs in the shot put and a 6.54m effort in the long jump at Saturday’s London Diamond League event, allowing her to dream.

“It would mean a lot,” Johnson-Thompson tells the Independent when considering what an Olympic medal would do for her, having already secured World, European and Commonwealth silverware during her career.

“It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. I’ve been very fortunate to show what I can do before. Lots of athletes miss out due to injury, but I feel like I’m very lucky to look back at my career so far. I want to put myself in a position to have a chance.

“My legacy, if people talk about me, I’d love it to be about bouncing back from big injuries and responding to those that do not believe in you with a great performance.

“I feel like I’ve already done it [exorcised the demons of Tokyo] with my performance in Budapest, so there’s no pressure after winning gold last year.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning gold in Budapest ( Getty )

Katarina Johnson-Thompson clears the high jump bar in Rome in June ( Getty )

Johnson-Thompson’s resilience has resonated with the British public alongside her athletic excellence. Evidence came on Saturday when a crackle permeated the London Stadium, eventually growing into an outright roar. Her introduction was one of the loudest moments of the entire meet.

Numerous injuries have tested her perseverance over the years and allowed her to develop a gritty side. A cracked bone in 2014 scuppered Commonwealth and European hopes, leading to knee surgery a year later. She brushed off a quad tear to perform at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and a ruptured Achilles tendon threatened to derail hopes of gold in Tokyo. A calf tear in the 200m eventually saw her dreams dashed.

But the grueling work done in the shadows to come back time and again has long since defined her.

“When I ruptured my Achilles in 2020, I wanted to show that you can come back and still be at your very best and I’ve proven that,” she adds, referencing her second world gold in Budapest. “Athletes with no to little hope, I’d like to speak to them more than athletes who win everything and do not have any adversity. I wouldn’t change anything about my story.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson runs the 800m in Budapest ( Getty for World Athletics )

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident she can succeed in Paris ( Getty )

“I’ve seen a couple of people, especially in the heptathlon, including the Spanish girl [Maria Vicente, who ruptured her Achilles in the world indoor championships in Glasgow]. I reached out to her, to give her hope she could come back.

“When you’re going through a dark time, or really struggling, I want to give them hope and make them realise it is possible.”

Away from the track, Thompson-Johnson is a keen linguist, stemming from her five-year stint training in Montpellier. Her Netflix language was switched to French weeks ago in preparation for Paris 2024.

While music between sessions, including Little Simz, helps maintain focus and spikes her motivation, Paris represents a homecoming of sorts, too, given a transformative five-year spell training under Bertrand Valcin.

“Paris is a city I’ve spent a lot of time in due to my time living and training in Montpellier,” she adds. “It’s one of my favourite cities. I’ve got my French books back out to prepare and do some studying. The best way for me is to watch a series you know with French dubbed over.

“I loved being in France, the slow lifestyle, it was so relaxed, and the people too. I feel like France will always has a special place in my heart.”

