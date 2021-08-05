Eliud Kipchoge returns to defend his Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 but the marathon is now as compelling as ever with the legendary Kenyan showing signs of vulnerability.

Kipchoge has nothing left to prove after such a glittering career, but a win here will add a new chapter to his story, joining an exclusive club of just two men to defend their Olympic title: Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia (1960 and 1964) and East German Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).

His world record (2:01:39) still stands and will likely be out of reach here in hot, humid conditions, but his 10-race win streak is over after the 2020 London Marathon, finishing eighth in 2:06:49 - the slowest of his career.

The 36-year-old quickly resumed his winning ways in Enschede, coming home in 2:04:30.

This race is especially hard to predict due to the conditions and the fact the road-racing calendar has been sparse due to Covid-19 over the past 18 months, which could lead to a surprise contender taking a medal.

Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono, the 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon winner and a with 2:03.04 at Valencia last December, is another contender, though the Ethiopians will challenge with world champion Lelisa Desisa, Shura Kitata and Sisay Lemma on the start line. While the host nation, famous for its love for the 26.2 mile race, will hope Suguru Osako can bring home a medal for Japan.

Great Britain’s contingent includes Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins and Chris Thompson, with Abdi Abdirahman, Jacob Riley and Galen Rupp running for the United States.

Eliud Kipchoge wins the gold medal at the NN Mission Marathon (Getty)

While the women’s race also brings intrigue, including world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, of Kenya.

The 27-year-old’s dominant career including an insane run of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon to shatter the world record.

She navigated the horrible conditions in London last year better than Kipchoge, winning in 2:18:58 to extend her win streak to four races, but we have not seen her since, meaning her form is an unknown factor here.

Her main competition comes in the shape of Peres Jepchirchir, with the two-time world half marathon champion winning the Valencia Marathon last December in 2:17:16, while the Kenyan’s form looks ominous given her world record for a women-only half-marathon race in 1:05:16 at the World Half Marathon Championships.

World champion Ruth Chepngetich provides a third contender from Kenya, while Ethiopia's trio of Birhane Dibaba, Roza Dereje, Zeineba Yimer will also fancy their chances.

The home nation will count on Mao Ichiyama and Mizuki Matsuda, while Israeli record-holder Lonah Salpeter and Helalia Johannes of Namibia are worth watching.

Great Britain’s Stephanie Davis, Stephanie Twell and Jess Piasecki will be on the star line, while Team USA includes Molly Seidel, Sally Kipyego and Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk.

The men’s race is in Sapporo, more than 1,100km north of Tokyo, starting at 11pm BST on 7 August and 7am local time on 8 August.

The women’s race is also in Sapporo, starting at 11pm BST on 6 August) and 7am local time on 7 August.

Top 10 entrants for men’s race based on 2020/21 performances

2:03:04 Lawrence Cherono KEN Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:03:30 Amos Kipruto KEN Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:04:30 Eliud Kipchoge KEN Enschede 18 Apr 21

2:04:49 Bashir Abdi BEL Tokyo 1 Mar 20

2:04:51 Sisay Lemma ETH Tokyo 1 Mar 20

2:04:55 Gabriel Gerald Geay TAN Milan 16 May 21

2:05:29 Suguru Osako JPN Tokyo 1 Mar 20

2:05:41 Tola Shura Kitata ETH London 4 Oct 20

2:05:53 Oqbe Kibrom Ruesom ERI Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:06:18 Othmane El Goumri MAR Ampugnano 11 Apr 21

Top 10 entrants for women’s race based on 2020/21 performances

2:17:16 Peres Jepchirchir KEN Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:17:45 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR Tokyo 1 Mar 20

2:18:35 Birhane Dibaba ETH Tokyo 1 Mar 20

2:18:58 Brigid Kosgei KEN London 4 Oct 20

2:19:52 Helaria Johannes NAM Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:19:56 Tigist Girma ETH Valencia 6 Dec 20

2:20:29 Mao Ichiyama JPN Nagoya 8 Mar 20

2:22:05 Ruth Chepngetich KEN London 4 Oct 20

2:23:13 Juliet Chekwel UGA Seville 23 Feb 20

2:23:30 Honami Maeda JPN Osaka 31 Jan 21

