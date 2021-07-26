Mathieu van der Poel, the Dutch favourite to win Olympic gold in the men’s mountain bike race, summersaulted over his handlebars in a painful crash on the opening lap.

Van der Poel grimmaced and clutched his right forearm and lower back in pain, but did manage to get back on his bike, although the incident left him a minute behind the early leaders.

Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updates

Britain’s Tom Pidcock was in a promising early position near the head of the race, which features seven laps of an 8.5km course made up of undulating dirt track, boulders, jumps, bridges and other obstacles to test the riders.

And Pidcock went on to win the race in stunning fashion, pulling away from the rest to clinch gold aged 21.

Read the full race report here.