Great Britain men’s eight storm to gold leaving Netherlands and US in their wake

Great Britain’s men’s eight stormed home at Paris 2024 to add the Olympic title to world honours.

Victory came just 20 minutes after the women’s eight had taken bronze as Britain’s medal haul at Paris 2024’s rowing regatta rose to eight.

Morgan Bolding, Sholto Carnegie, Jacob Dawson, Tom Digby, Charlie Elwes, Tom Ford, Rory Gibbs and James Rudkin withstood challenges from the Netherlands and the United States to take gold in five minutes 22.88 seconds.

Britain and the Netherlands set their stall out from the start and were neck and neck at the 1,000 metres halfway stage.

But the British crew, double European and double world champions during this Olympic cycle, broke the Dutch challenge over the next 500.

They moved away to complete a brilliant victory, finishing 1.04secs ahead of the Netherlands with the United States back in third.

The women’s crew of Annie Campbell-Orde, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford – sister of Tom in the men’s eight – Lauren Irwin, Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Eve Stewart and Hattie Taylor were also in the medals at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Great Britain’s women’s eight celebrate winning bronze (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Britain finished behind world champions Romania and Canada in a time of five minutes 59.51 seconds.

Romania forced the pace from the start and never looked like being caught, leaving Canada and Britain to contest silver.

Britain tried to squeeze Canada in the final 250 but finished 0.67secs down on the reigning Olympic champions.

Cox Henry Fieldman claimed another Olympic medal as he won bronze in the Tokyo GB men’s eight three years ago.