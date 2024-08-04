Support truly

World champion, Olympic champion. Noah Lyles talked an awful lot of talk in the build-up to Paris 2024, but tonight he backed up the bluster with blistering speed on the Stade de France track, surging past the field to pip them all on the line. There can be no argument now. “What’s the title of Olympic champion?” Lyles said, referring to “the fastest man on the planet” tag that goes with gold. “Amen.”

It doesn’t matter that he didn’t get near the world record he said he’d break, finishing in 9.79. It doesn’t matter that the winning margin was only five thousandths of a second, a time too miniscule to comprehend. Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson had been burdened with the title of heir to Usain Bolt after running the fastest time this year, and he led for 99m of this race. But Lyles fought back from dead last at 40m and they crossed the line together.

Thompson roared in celebration but his face dropped when the giant screen displayed “photo finish” by his name. They stared up from purgatory, waiting for the verdict.

“Kishane, I think you got it, man,” Lyles told Thompson, with a pat on the shoulder.

Thompson looked pained. “Come on, man!” he shouted at the screen, urging it to move. “Come on, man!”

Lyles paced with his hands on his head. Then the result came and Lyles was off again, one moment ripping the name from his chest and raising it to the gods, the next streaking across the hammer field with the stars and stripes flapping in the wind. Thompson was awarded silver as Lyles’ US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze.

Lyles, far side, pips Thompson and Kerley on the line ( Getty Images )

“I was prepared to see his name pop up,” Lyles said. “I saw my name pop up and I said, ‘Goodness gracious, I’m incredible’. It’s the one I wanted. It’s the hard battle, the amazing opponents, everybody was healthy and came to fight. I’m the wolf among wolves.”

Thompson hoped to be the first Jamaican man since Bolt to win a global 100m title.

“I’m a bit disappointed but I’m super happy and grateful at the same time,” he said. “I wasn’t patient enough with my speed and myself, I should have let my speed bring me to the line. I’ve learned from it. I couldn’t see Noah, but I think he could see me and said, ‘hey, Kishane, I thought you got it’. But he was too far to my right so I wasn’t sure. This is my closest race. It was that close.”

The US prides itself on its dominance in track and field but an American had not won this race for 20 years, not since Justin Gatlin in Athens. Bolt won the next three in Beijing, London and Rio before Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs stunned the world in Tokyo. Jacobs finished fifth here in 9.85 sec, behind South Africa’s Akani Simbine who came fourth in 9.82.

One by one, Lyles picked them all off.

”It was hard for me to picture where we were, and I guess that was a good thing,” he said. “I was fortunate to have [Jamaica’s] Oblique Seville next to me because all throughout the year he’s been hitting that acceleration that I wasn’t hitting. I wasn’t going to let him go.”

This could be just the start. Lyles still has the 200m, his strongest event, as well as a 4x100m showdown with the Jamaicans.

“There’s plenty more. I hope you guys like Noah because I’ve got a lot more coming.”