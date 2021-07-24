Tokyo Olympics 2020 - LIVE: Naomi Osaka prepares to play as Nyjah Huston enters skateboarding event
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is officially under way after yesterday’s opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka lit the flame in the National Stadium, signifying the start of the Games. In reality they have been going for a few days now with football and softball competitions getting going early to fit in the fixtures, but the schedule is now jam-packed with events.
Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz won a thrilling men’s cycling road race in front of a few thousand fans at the Fuji International Speedway track on the outskirts of Tokyo. Belgium’s Wout van Aert won a bunch sprint for silver ahead of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who took bronze. Britain’s Geraint Thomas abandoned the race after an early crash.
Elsewhere the Games’ youngest competitor, Hend Zaza, represented Syria in the table tennis and took pride in defeat. The 12-year-old prodigy beat someone four times her age to get here and her journey to success in a country torn by war for much of her life is undoubtedly one of the stories of the Olympics. From a British perspective Polly Swann and Helen Glover are competing in the rowing heats, Seonaid McIntosh is in action on the shooting range and Andy Murray will step on to court in the men’s tennis doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Follow all the latest news, updates and results below.
Hend Zaza: 12-year-old Syrian makes history as youngest athlete at Tokyo Olympics 2021
If one of the great features of the Olympics is the stories of the athletes who have given so much to get there, then there can be few more remarkable tales than that of Hend Zaza.
The Syrian is set to be the youngest competitor at Tokyo 2020 having earned table tennis qualification for the Olympics by winning the West Asia qualifying tournament last year at only 11 years old.
In the final of that tournament, Zaza beat Mariana Sahakian, nearly four times her age, of Lebanon, and has now won Syrian national titles in all four categories in which she is eligible, including the senior title, having started playing at the age of five.
“I have very rarely seen a player at this age play with such joy and train with such intensity as Zaza,” said Eva Jeler, an experienced former national German table tennis coach.
“She never walked to pick up the ball – she ran. While of course her technique needed and still needs improvement, her determination, resilience and will to play and win are (almost) a guarantee for future success.”
3x3 basketball at Tokyo 2020: What are the rules and who are the favourites to medal?
How do you play three-on-three basketball?
Teams consist of three players and one substitute. The first team to 21 points wins, or, should the mark fail to be achieved after ten minutes, victory is awarded to whichever team is ahead. If the score is tied after ten minutes, overtime begins, with the first team to score two points or get to 21 (whichever comes first) winning the game.
The court is condensed, too, about half the size of a traditional basketball court at 11 metres long and 15 metres wide. It is divided into two areas by a semicircle around the single hoop and net.
Each game will begin with a coin toss, with the winner deciding who takes the first possession. There is a twelve-second shot clock for each possession. Players must take the ball back to around the semicircle after claiming a rebound, while possession switches after every made basket.
China leads medal count after first day of Tokyo Olympics
China is on top of the medal count after day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, having won three gold and one bronze medal at the end of the first day.
South Korea is in second place with one gold and two bronze medals.
In third, Italy and Japan are tied with one gold and one silver medal each.
The Russian Olympic Committee is then tied with Serbia, having won one silver and one bronze medal.
Five countries have claimed one gold medal – Ecuador, Hungary, Iran, Kosovo, and Thailand.
For the first time in almost 50 years, Team USA has ended day one of the Summer Olympics games without winning a medal.
The US ended up on top of the medal count in Rio in 2016 and in London in 2012. In Rio, Team USA took home 121 medals, 51 more medals than second-place finisher China. In London, the US won 104 total medals.
Is Brazil vs Ivory Coast on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 9:30am BST on Sunday 25 July at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.
Where can I watch it?
The game can be streamed live on the Eurosport player and discovery plus. It is not being shown on UK TV channels.
What is the team news?
Andre Jardine probably won’t be tempted to make too many changes after his Brazil side put in an effervescent showing against Germany, even allowing for the sloppy concession of two second-half goals. Paulinho or Malcolm may be pushing for a start in attack, with Claudinho perhaps the player most likely to be replaced after Matheus Cunha and Richarlison put in exceptional displays.
Ivory Coast have to make one change to their bench at least, as Aboubacar Doumbia was sent-off in the closing stages of the win over Saudi Arabia and will be suspended as a result. They are unlikely to rotate heavily though, knowing they’ll need a result either here or against Germany to make the knockouts.
Sunday’s events and start times
Another packed day of sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled on Sunday.
Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka will both be in action on the tennis court, Jade Jones will attempt to become the first woman in British history to win Olympic gold in three different Games in the -57kg taekwondo category, surfing will make it’s Olympic debut, USA’s popular men’s team will take to the basketball court, the women’s cycling road race will be staged on the outskirts of Tokyo, and Simone Biles will make her first appearance of these Games.
Here is the full event schedule:
Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Sunday’s events and start times
Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka will both be in action on the tennis court
Team USA ends day 1 of Summer Olympics without a medal for the first time since 1972
Day one of the Tokyo Olympics has ended without Team USA winning a medal for the first time in a Summer Olympics since the 1972 games in Munich, Germany – 49 years ago.
Team USA competed in five of seven medal events on Saturday. China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the day when she beat the competition in the women’s 10m air rifle final.
Mary Tucker of the US, a favourite to win the event, came in sixth place.
The US archery mixed team made up of Brady Ellison and Mackenzie Brown, on top of the world rankings, were beat by Indonesia in the first round, 5-4.
The other medal events that included Team USA were fencing, cycling, and weightlifting.
China has the most medals after the first day with four.
When is Jade Jones competing in taekwondo for Team GB?
One of Great Britain’s legitimate medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics takes to the stage over the weekend, with Jade Jones competing in the women’s taekwondo event.
Jones has enormous pedigree in the world of her sport, it’s fair to say - she won gold at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, before doing the same on the senior stage at London 2012.
At Rio in 2016 Jones won a second Olympic gold medal and she will now be attempting to make it three in a row, the first British woman to do so if successful in Japan, as well as the first taekwondo fighter to ever claim three Olympic titles.
Which category is Jones competing in?
Jade’s weight category is the Women’s -57kg.
When is the event?
Sunday 25 July, with the first qualification contest starting at 2am BST.
Which round will Jones compete from?
Jade Jones enters the competition from the round of 16, which starts from 2:28am.
Her fight is 3:52am and will be against the winner of the qualification contest.
The quarter-finals start from 6:12am, while the semi-finals are shortly after 8:04 am and repechages from 11am.
Should Jones go the distance once more, the gold medal contest will be at 1:30pm.
Nyjah Huston: Who is Team USA’s star skateboarder at Tokyo Olympics ?
He is one of the world’s most high-profile skateboarders with more than 4.7m followers on Instagram.
Californian Nyjah Huston is being tipped for crossover stardom when he competes in the first ever Olympic Games skateboarding competition, in the Mens’s Street category.
The 26-year-old is the highest paid skateboarder in the world and has a string of sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike, Monster Energy, Mountain Dew and Doritos.
Huston grew up in Northern California in a home-schooled Rastafarian family that was strictly vegan, with a Black father and a white mother.
His father, Adeyemi was a skateboarder, and in 2005 the family bought a 15,000sq-ft skatepark near their home in Davis, California.
Simone Biles: Who is the US gymnast competing at Tokyo 2020 Olympics and when does she compete?
She is arguably the most dynamic gymnast of all time and is set to bring down the curtain on her glittering Olympic career in Tokyo.
Simone Biles may stand at only 4ft 8 tall, but the 24-year-old is one of world sport’s biggest stars.
She won four Olympic gold medals at Rio in 2016 in the team event, the individual all-around, the vault, and the floor exercise, as well as a bronze medal in the balance beam.
And in doing so, she set an American record for the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single games.
When is Simone Biles competing at Tokyo 2020?
Simone Biles enters Tokyo 2020 with a real chance of taking home five gold medals.
The American won four gold medals at the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, taking victory in the individual all-around, floor and vault competitions, as well as earning gold as part of the triumphant USA team.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles has a remarkable 19 gold medals from five appearances at the World Championships, and four skills named after her – two on the floor, one on the balance beam and a double-twisting vault.
Biles is aiming to become the first woman to defend her all-around gold medal since 1968 in Japan, and is also regarded as the favourite to take victory in the vault, floor and balance beam at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
The USA are likely to defend their team competition crown, which will be Biles’ first chance at gold. The women’s team final is due to start at 11.45am BST on Tuesday 27 July.
Olympic gymnast shares her daily food routine
Simone Biles has revealed what she typically eats in a day as she gears up for competing in the Tokyo Olympics.
Speaking to Women’s Health, the 23-year-old gold medal gymnast, who has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals for the US gymnastics team, explained that she doesn’t track calories or monitor what she eats in any particular way.
“I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I’m always at the gym,” she said before expanding on why she chooses not to track her food.
“For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should,” she said.
For a pre-workout breakfast, Biles said she usually has a “quick bite” in the morning, either oatmeal or fruit.
First Lady Jill Biden cheers on Team USA in swimming, 3x3 basketball, and football
First Lady Jill Biden spent her Saturday supporting Team USA, crisscrossing Tokyo to attend swimming, 3x3 basketball, and football.
Team USA swimmers greeted Dr Biden by chanting her name in the arena from across the pool.
She also spoke to the US women’s 3x3 basketball team, who beat France 17-10 and Mongolia 21-9 on the opening day of the new Olympic sport.
She then attended the US women’s football team’s 6-1 win against New Zealand.
The Americans made a forceful comeback after losing their first game to Sweden, 3-0.
