Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy is being investigated over an alleged racist message, the British Olympic Association has confirmed.

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter.”

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

Team GB’s women face China on Tuesday at the Stade de France to settle places five to eight in the standing, with further matches to follow.

And captain Emma Uren responded to a tough loss against Team USA and the “brutal” nature of sevens.

She said: “God, this sport is brutal, sevens even more than XVs. You never know what you come out with.

Amy Wilson Hardy of Team Great Britain in action at the Stade de France in the rugby sevens ( Getty Images )

“We are properly punched. We were not there and did not show the best we have, what we’ve shown in the last three games.

“But this is indeed a sport, and it is brutal when you make one mistake and the other team capitalises on it.

“You can always look back at games and think, where did you go wrong, and how you can be better. That is just the point we are now.

Great Britain's Amy Wilson-Hardy (left) in action against South Africa during the women's rugby sevens match at Stade de France ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

“We are so hard on ourselves and our performances. So there are always those little pieces. But you cannot think like that, because when you change one bit of a game, it changes the whole outcome.”