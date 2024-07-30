Support truly

After a manic, magic and medal-laden Monday for Team GB, Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule as the action continues in the French capital.

Tuesday’s highlights and stars to watch

Simone Biles will bid for her first medal of the Games as she and the rest of Team USA’s gymnasts go for gold in the women’s team final. Led by a spectacular showing from Biles, the Americans topped the standings in qualifying and are firm favourites, while Team GB will hope to be in the medal mix with an improved outing.

Great Britain will have high hopes of success as triathlon gets underway with Alex Yee seeking an upgrade on the silver he won in Tokyo from 7am BST against Kristian Blummenfelt, Hayden Wilde and the rest of a strong field. But the event will only go ahead if the water quality of the River Seine improve sufficiently to allow the swimming leg to proceed as planned. Contingency days are in place, with the option of reducing the event to a duathlon (cycling and running) in a worst-case scenario.

There will be no problems with the quality of the water at La Defense Arena as a packed programme of swimming continues. Team GB’s fab four (Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean) defend their men’s 4x200m freestyle relay crown at 9.01pm BST, with Richards and Scott looking to get over disappointment in the individual event with another group gold. Daniel Wiffen, meanwhile, is a good contender to continue Ireland’s success in the pool after Mona McSharry’s bronze last night — he swims in the 800m freestyle.

And over at the Stade de France, the rugby sevens concludes with the women’s medal matches. An impressive Australia have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites, but New Zealand could well stand in their way in the final. Canada and the USA are their respective semi-final opponents.

Team GB today (all times BST)

Medal final in bold

07:00 Triathlon - Men's Olympic Distance (Alex Yee, Samuel Dickinson)

08:00 Shooting - Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2 (Matthew Coward-Holley, Nathan Hales)

08:00 Shooting - Women's Trap Qualification - Day 1 (Lucy Hall)

09:30 Judo - Women's 63kg Last 32 (Lucy Renshall)

9:50 Rowing - Women's Double Sculls Semifinal A/B (Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde)

10:00 Equestrian - Equestrian, Dressage Individual Grand Prix (Carl Hester, Becky Moody)

10:00 Equestrian - Dressage Individual and Team Grand Prix (Becky Moody)

10:15 Swimming - Men's 100m Freestyle Heats (Matt Richards, Jacob Whittle)

11:00 Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 (Jack Draper)

11:00 Tennis Men's Doubles Round 2 (Dan Evans, Andy Murray)

11:00 Tennis Women's Doubles Round 1 (Katie Boulter, HeatherWatson)

11:00 Tennis Mixed Doubles Round 1 (Heather Watson, J. Salisbury)

11:00 Archery Men's Recurve Individual 1/32 Final (Tom Hall, Conor Hall, Alex Wise)

11:13 Sailing Women's iQFOiL Race 6 (Emma Wilson)

11:26 Archery Women's Recurve Individual 1/32 Final (Bryony Pitman, Penny Healey, Megan Havers)

11:39 Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle Heats (Anna Hopkin)

11:44 Sailing - Women's iQFOiL Race 7 (Emma Wilson)

11:45 Hockey Men Preliminary Round - Pool A v Netherlands

12:08 Swimming Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats

12:15 Sailing Women's iQFOiL Race 8 (Emma Wilson)

12:25 BMX Freestyle Women's Park Seeding (Charlotte Worthington)

12:46 Sailing Women's iQFOiL Race 9 (Emma Wilson)

13:17 Sailing Men's iQFOiL Race 6 (Samuel Sills)

13:17 Sailing Women's iQFOiL Race 10 (Emma Wilson)

13:48 Sailing Men's iQFOiL Race 7 (Samuel Sills)

14:00 Canoe Slalom Women's C1 Heats - Run 1 (Mallory Franklin)

14:11 BMX Freestyle Men's Park Seeding (Kieran Reilly)

14:19 Sailing Men's iQFOiL Race 8 (Samuel Sills)

14:45 Sailing Women's 49er FX Race 7 (Freya Black, Saskia Tidey)

14:50 Sailing Men's iQFOiL Race 9 (Samuel Sills)

15:00 Canoe Slalom Men's K1 Heats - Run 1 (Joseph Clarke)

15:21 Sailing Men's iQFOiL Race 10 (Samuel Sills)

15:35 Sailing Men's 49er Race 7 (James Peters, Fynn Sterritt)

15:37 Sailing Women's 49er FX Race 8 (Freya Black, Saskia Tidey)

16:10 Canoe Slalom Women's C1 Heats - Run 2 (Mallory Franklin)

16:27 Sailing Men's 49er Race 8 (James Peters, Fynn Sterritt)

16:29 Sailing Women's 49er FX Race 9 (Freya Black, Saskia Tidey)

17:10 Canoe Slalom Men's K1 Heats - Run 2 (Joseph Clarke)

17:19 Sailing Men's 49er Race 9 (James Peters, Fynn Sterritt)

18:30 Badminton Women's Singles Group Stage - Group N (Kirsty Gilmour)

Day 4 (Tuesday July 30) - 14 gold medal events

Archery

11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Men’s and women’s individual eliminations 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Men’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round

Equestrian

10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.30pm-8.40pm: Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts

Football

2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round

Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round 3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage

Rugby sevens

1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals

8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Surfing

6pm-3.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats

Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final

Table tennis

9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2

Men’s and women’s singles: round 2 12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

7am-9.30am: Men’s individual final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo