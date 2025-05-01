Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong LIVE: World Snooker Championship semi-final scores and updates

Ronnie O’Sullivan resumes his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Chinese star Xintong Zhao, before Judd Trump battles Mark Williams at the Crucible

Luke Baker,Jack Rathborn,Flo Clifford
Thursday 01 May 2025 14:18 BST
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Zhao Xintong with ‘The Rocket’ continuing his bid for a history-making eighth world title.

O’Sullivan had too much for Si Jiahui in the quarter-finals, though he admitted he got “lucky” and maintains he is playing below his best during this current run in Sheffield.

‘I’m playing awful and the cue feels awful,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “It’s the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I’m still in so I’ll keep punching away, keep trying. He played poor in the whole match really, let me off the hook loads of times, so I got lucky again.”

In the other semi-final, Judd Trump continued his ominous form by dispatching Luca Brecel while adding a record 104th century of a memorable season. And ‘The Ace in the Pack’ will take on O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ rival Mark Williams, who prevailed on the final black in an unforgettable match with fellow veteran John Higgins.

Follow all the latest scores and updates from the 2025 World Snooker Championship below:

Stephen Hendry warns Zhao Xintong over unforced errors against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Stephen Hendry also adamant Zhao must avoid those unforced errors, “you've got to make hay while the sun shines,” he says.

Can the Chinese player fend off this swing in momentum for ‘The Rocket’?

(Richard Sellers/PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn1 May 2025 14:17

Ronnie O'Sullivan using 'guesswork' with new tip in semi-final

“If it is a new tip, almost every shot he's playing out there is guesswork,” Shaun Murphy tells the BBC on O’Sullivan’s new tip.

O’Sullivan is level, but he doesn’t look comfortable.

Can he figure this out on the fly?

Jack Rathborn1 May 2025 14:13

Ronnie O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhao Xintong

Now then, O’Sullivan motors to a break of 73... A sloppy miss means no century, but a puff of the cheeks and Zhao’s lead has been erased.

Ominous from ‘The Rocket’.

Jack Rathborn1 May 2025 14:03

Ronnie O'Sullivan 1-2 Zhao Xintong

Much better from Ronnie after Zhao fouls after a delicate safety battle.

Ronnie moving nicely now and in a flash moves to 68 in less than four minutes...

Still shaking his head, but O’Sullivan has settled and will halve the deficit shortly. A break of 64, that’ll do nicely, game on!

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn1 May 2025 13:54

Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-2 Zhao Xintong

Oooh, that’s a telling miss from Ronnie! A problem throughout the tournament, that blue drifts away after a nice long red. O’Sullivan back to his chair and Zhao with a chance to mop up for a three-frame lead?

After a tidy break, Zhao plays a majestic safety to tuck in behind the blue at the baulk end, he makes Ronnie work to escape and now we enter a gripping safety battle at 1-32.

Jack Rathborn1 May 2025 13:43

Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-2 Zhao Xintong

Zhao secures the frame 62-13 with a lovely long-range red at a tight angle, that just about drifts wide of the yellow on its spot, into the pocket. He misses the black on the next, but O’Sullivan concedes the frame.

Who predicted this for a start?

Flo Clifford1 May 2025 13:39

Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-1 Zhao Xintong

O’Sullivan just doesn’t look comfortable so far, completely missing the red to left corner.

Zhao gets unlucky on the same pocket, leaving the red nestling against the cushion.

It’s a stop-start frame so far and O’Sullivan looks a little furstrated after putting too much topspin on a short-range black to bottom right. Zhao remains cool and composed and has the chance to string something together here.

Flo Clifford1 May 2025 13:34

Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-1 Zhao Xintong

Zhao looks totally focused. A miss on the yellow doesn’t matter as he takes the frame 82-2.

Flo Clifford1 May 2025 13:26

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Zhao Xintong

O’Sullivan can’t quite take advantage, but then Zhao misses a fairly routine red to bottom left, letting the Englishman back in, 63 behind.

Slightly stop-start now, but Zhao returns to form with a brilliant long-range pot.

Flo Clifford1 May 2025 13:25

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Zhao Xintong

A smooth start by Zhao Xintong. He does well potting the black, dispersing a crowd of reds in the process and positioning them perfectly. A break of 60 for the Chinese player before a small slip puts him in a spot of bother on the pink, so he plays safety.

Flo Clifford1 May 2025 13:20

