International Stadium Yokohama hosts a rematch of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 final as Germany and Brazil meet in the men’s football competition at Tokyo 2020.

On the first day of competition, defending gold medallists Brazil and a strong-looking Germany will know they cannot afford an early slip-up with the Ivory Coast also in Group D.

Dani Alves leads the young Brazil side as one of three permitted overage players, while Max Kruse is the most experienced member of the Germany squad.

Five years on from the thrilling penalty shootout that earned Brazil a popular gold medal at their home Olympics, an early meeting between two medal contenders should be a fascinating battle

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

When is the match?

The match is due to begin at 12.30pm BST at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match is due to be aired via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC iPlayer, while viewers can also watch the game on Eurosport 1 and via discovery+

What is the team news?

Both nations have named reasonably strong squads for the Olympics. Overage pick and captain Dani Alves is the most eye-catching name among a Brazil squad bidding to defend their crown, which also includes Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Richarlison of Everton. Diego Carlos and Santos are the other two over-23 picks for Brazil head coach Andre Jardine.

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz, meanwhile, has included three Bundesliga regulars as his overage players – Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold, Union Berlin’s Max Kruse and Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen should provide plenty of creativity. Goalkeeper Svend Brodersen could familiarise himself with his new home city having recently joined Yokohama FC.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil U23: Santos; Alves, Carlos, Nino, Arana; Luiz, Reinier, Claudinho; Antony, Richarlison, Cunha

Germany U23: Muller; Henrichs, Pieper, Uduokhai, Raum; Stach, Arnold, Maier; Richter, Kruse, Amir

Odds

Brazil: Evens

Draw 12/5

Germany 27/10

Prediction

Defending champions Brazil should be too strong for Germany and are likely to kickstart the defence of their gold medal with a victory. Brazil 3-0 Germany