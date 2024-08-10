Support truly

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won gold in the men's marathon at the Paris Games on Saturday while Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, who had been bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic crown, failed to finish.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi took silver, improving on his bronze from Tokyo, and Kenya's Benson Kipruto claimed bronze. Tola built a strong lead early on and crossed the finish line in two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds.

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

Tola had an 18-second lead by the 35km mark, which he extended as the Eiffel Tower came into sight and crowds lining the streets roared him on. He became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men's marathon in 24 years.

Tola's victory was all the more sweet given he was not initially on the team, having been called up after Sisay Lemma withdrew due to a hamstring injury. Tola, 32, won the New York marathon last year in a course record. He crossed the finish line cheered on by Haile Gebrselassie, Ethiopia's former double Olympic 10,000m champion, whom he has cited as one of his inspirations to become a marathon runner.

Abdi and Kipruto were jostling with Ethiopia's Deresa Geleta for the next two steps on the podium but Geleta faded in the last two kilometres. Abdi, who began his career competing in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, finished in 2:06:47 with 33-year-old Kipruto posting a time of 2:07:00. Kipruto had posted the fastest time in the world this year having won the Tokyo Marathon in March in a personal best of 2:02:16.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia celebrates as he crosses the finish line ( REUTERS )

He dedicated his bronze medal to Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash in February at the age of 24, having broken the marathon world record in Chicago last year. Kipchoge, widely considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, failed to bag a third consecutive gold, defeated by the first ascent of the course that took athletes out to Versailles.

He had been among the frontrunners but that hill broke up the leading pack and proved too much for the 39-year-old, who was participating in his fifth Olympics. Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, who has the fifth fastest marathon time ever, finished 39th. Here are the results in full from the men’s marathon at Paris 2024:

Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia competes ( Getty Images )

Olympics 2024 - Men's Marathon results

Rank - Athlete Bib - Name - NOC Code - Date of Birth - Result - Time Behind

1 622 TOLA Tamirat ETH 11 AUG 1991 2:06:26 OR,SB

2 372 ABDI Bashir BEL 10 FEB 1989 2:06:47 0:21 SB

3 974 KIPRUTO Benson KEN 17 MAR 1991 2:07:00 0:34

4 692 CAIRESS Emile GBR 27 DEC 1997 2:07:29 1:03

5 616 GELETA Deresa ETH 14 JAN 1996 2:07:31 1:05

6 926 AKASAKI Akira JPN 21 JAN 1998 2:07:32 1:06 PB

7 1011 RAMAKONGOANA Tebello LES 13 OCT 1996 2:07:58 1:32 NR

8 1330 MANTZ Conner USA 8 DEC 1996 2:08:12 1:46 SB

9 1357 YOUNG Clayton USA 14 SEP 1993 2:08:44 2:18 SB

10 574 AMARE Samsom ERI 1 JAN 1994 2:08:56 2:30 SB

11 1177 GELANT Elroy RSA 25 AUG 1986 2:09:07 2:41

12 767 RINGER Richard GER 27 FEB 1989 2:09:18 2:52 SB

13 942 OSAKO Suguru JPN 23 MAY 1991 2:09:25 2:59 SB

14 554 HASSAN Ibrahim DJI 1 JAN 1997 2:09:31 3:05 SB

15 745 FITWI SIBHATU Samuel GER 1 JAN 1996 2:09:50 3:24

16 665 NAVARRO Nicolas FRA 12 MAR 1991 2:09:56 3:30 SB

17 1244 SIMBU Alphonce Felix TAN 14 FEB 1992 2:10:03 3:37

18 1020 EL GOUMRI Othmane MAR 28 MAY 1992 2:10:06 3:40

19 1381 MPOFU Isaac ZIM 20 AUG 1988 2:10:09 3:43 SB

20 641 CHAHDI Hassan FRA 7 MAY 1989 2:10:09 3:43

21 982 MUNYAO Alexander KEN 10 SEP 1996 2:10:31 4:05

22 391 SOMERS Michael BEL 2 MAR 1995 2:10:32 4:06

23 936 KOYAMA Naoki JPN 12 MAY 1996 2:10:33 4:07

24 349 TIERNAN Patrick AUS 11 SEP 1994 2:10:34 4:08

25 848 CRIPPA Yemaneberhan ITA 15 OCT 1996 2:10:36 4:10

26 837 TEFERI Maru ISR 17 AUG 1992 2:10:42 4:16 S

27 1182 MOKOKA Stephen RSA 31 JAN 1985 2:10:59 4:33

28 1236 HASSAN Suldan SWE 1 APR 1998 2:11:21 4:55

29 1160 HAN Il Ryong PRK 29 APR 2000 2:11:21 4:55

30 1222 KYBURZ Matthias SUI 5 MAR 1990 2:11:32 5:06

31 835 AYALE Gashau ISR 22 AUG 1996 2:11:36 5:10

32 1097 MOEN Sondre Nordstad NOR 12 JAN 1991 2:11:39 5:13 SB

33 1215 ABDALLA Yaseen SUD 13 AUG 2001 2:11:41 5:15 NR

34 587 CHAKIR Ibrahim ESP 4 SEP 1994 2:11:44 5:18

35 1025 TALBI Zouhair MAR 8 APR 1995 2:11:51 5:25

36 460 LEVINS Cameron CAN 28 MAR 1989 2:11:56 5:30 SB

37 1273 KIPLANGAT Victor UGA 10 NOV 1999 2:11:59 5:33

38 1216 ABRAHAM Tadesse SUI 12 AUG 1982 2:12:22 5:56

39 612 BEKELE Kenenisa ETH 13 JUN 1982 2:12:24 5:58

40 495 WU Xiangdong CHN 17 JAN 1994 2:12:34 6:08

41 601 ROJO Yago ESP 23 MAR 1995 2:12:43 6:17 SB

42 570 GABRIYESOS Tachlowini EOR 1 JAN 1998 2:12:47 6:21

43 853 FANIEL Eyob ITA 26 NOV 1992 2:12:50 6:24

44 834 AMARE Girmaw ISR 26 OCT 1987 2:12:51 6:25 SB

45 324 BUCHANAN Andrew AUS 10 APR 1991 2:12:58 6:32

46 721 SESEMANN Philip GBR 3 OCT 1992 2:13:08 6:42

47 461 LINKLETTER Rory CAN 12 AUG 1996 2:13:09 6:43

48 1152 BARATA Samuel POR 19 JUL 1993 2:13:23 6:57 SB

49 317 ADAMS Liam AUS 4 SEP 1986 2:13:33 7:07 SB

50 639 BOUR Felix FRA 25 MAR 1994 2:13:46 7:20 SB

51 861 MEUCCI Daniele ITA 7 OCT 1985 2:14:02 7:36

52 1096 MEZNGI Zerei Kbrom NOR 12 JAN 1986 2:14:14 7:48 SB

53 477 DIAZ Carlos CHI 9 JUL 1993 2:14:25 7:59

54 578 TESFAY Henok ERI 22 NOV 2000 2:14:31 8:05

55 501 YANG Shaohui CHN 9 JUL 1992 2:14:48 8:22

56 523 FREIRE Samuel CPV 28 AUG 1990 2:15:05 8:39

57 711 MAHAMED Mahamed GBR 18 SEP 1997 2:15:19 8:53

58 1049 CHOUKOUD Khalid NED 23 MAR 1986 2:15:25 8:59 SB

59 476 CATRILEO Hugo CHI 27 JAN 1997 2:15:44 9:18

60 404 GARIBAY Hector BOL 9 JUL 1988 2:15:54 9:28 SB

61 386 NAERT Koen BEL 3 SEP 1989 2:16:33 10:07 SB

62 1275 KWEMOI Andrew Rotich UGA 1 SEP 2000 2:17:28 11:02

63 1324 KORIR Leonard USA 10 DEC 1986 2:18:45 12:19

64 577 TESFAY Berhane ERI 9 JAN 1987 2:18:50 12:24

65 924 ALKHAWALDEH Moath JOR 22 OCT 1988 2:20:01 13:35 SB

66 795 GONZALEZ MINDEZ Alberto GUA 28 FEB 1996 2:22:12 15:46 SB

67 486 HE Jie CHN 27 DEC 1998 2:22:31 16:05

68 600 NOVALES Tariku ESP 8 MAR 1998 2:25:50 19:24 SB

69 1038 IVANOVSKI Dario MKD 15 MAY 1997 2:28:15 21:49

70 475 BETOUDJI Valentin CHA 14 FEB 1991 2:32:11 25:45

71 1036 BAT-OCHIR Ser-Od MGL 7 OCT 1981 2:42:33 36:07

The following athletes did not finish:

1058 NAGEEYE Abdi NED 2 MAR 1989 DNF

1024 OUTALHA Mohcin MAR 15 DEC 1998 DNF

1243 GEAY Gabriel Gerald TAN 10 SEP 1996 DNF

971 KIPCHOGE Eliud KEN 5 NOV 1984 DNF

1365 DAVLYATOV Shokhrukh UZB 7 MAR 1996 DNF

760 PETROS Amanal GER 17 MAY 1995 DNF

1274 KISSA Stephen UGA 1 DEC 1988 DNF

1266 OZBILEN Kaan Kigen TUR 15 JAN 1986 DNF

1116 PACHECO Christian PER 26 MAY 1993 DNF

838 GARCIA Eduardo Terrance ISV 20 NOV 1992 DNF