Olympics 2024 LIVE: Marathon updates as Eliud Kipchoge targets history and latest medals from Paris
The great Kipchoge bids for a third Olympic gold medal in the marathon on a hectic penultimate day in Paris that will award 39 gold medals
It’s a packed Olympics schedule on day 15 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to their medal collection on the penultimate day of competition.
First up, Eliud Kipchoge bids for history at the Olympics as the 39-year-old attempts to win a third consecutive marathon gold. The Kenyan great won the Olympics marathon in 2016 and 2021 and no man has ever won three, which he will attempt in the early hours of the morning on the streets of Paris.
Erin McNeice will hope to emulate Toby Roberts in the women’s boulder and lead final, with Noah Williams and Kyel Kothari contending for more diving medals in the men’s 10m platform. At the velodrome, Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood bid for madison gold, while Emma Finucane aims to reach the women’s sprint final.
Later on the track, Laura Muir and Georgia Bell headline the athletics for Team GB as they go in search of medals in the women’s 1500m while Max Burgin targets glory in the men’s 800m. There are also two huge gold medal matches to look out for: first as the USA face Brazil in the women’s football final before the USA take hosts on France in the men’s basketball final.
The penultimate day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promises to be a jam-packed ride of blockbuster entertainment with 39 gold medals to be won starting with the men’s marathon at 7am.
Meanwhile, Team GB target medals in the final round of women’s golf, the 10m platform diving and on the athletics track with Max Burgin targeting 800m gold and Laura Muir and Georgia Bell eyeing up 1500m medals.
Team GB are in contention for medals across a range of disciplines, from the women’s 1500m to track cycling events
Olympics 2024: Men’s marathon
It’s a 15:40 split over the first 5km, with the runners declining the opportunity to attack the course when it’s flat. The hills are to come over the second half of the marathon.
Victor Kiplangat heads the front of the pack, looking on for about 2:10 pace overall. It’s a gold medal race, so winning is more important that times. That changes how the race is run.
Olympics 2024: Men’s marathon
Abdi Nageeye has a nightmare start and has to stop to pick a pebble out of his shoe within the first two kms.
The marathon course will snake through some iconic monuments in the city, first up: Palais Garnier, the opera house.
Olympics 2024: Men’s marathon
It’s a bright, still morning in Paris as we get underway in the men’s marathon!
There is once again a great sense of loss as the contenders line up at the start without the world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash in February at the age of just 24.
He would have been a favourite to win gold today.
Eliud Kipchoge goes for a medal in fifth consecutive Olympics
Usain Bolt is the only man to win the same running event three times at the Olympics, which he did in the 100m and 200m in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Eliud Kipchoge could become the first man to win the Olympic marathon three times, after Abebe Bikila (1960-1964) and Waldemar Cierpinski (1976-1980).
Today’s course in Paris is unusually hilly, though, with 436m climb and 438m with a maximim gradient of 13.5%. so it’s not going to produce a world best.
Kipchoge’s competition is likely to come from Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele.
Eliud Kipchoge goes for a medal in fifth consecutive Olympics
Athens 2004: Bronze (5000m)
Beijing 2008: Silver (5000m)
Rio 2016: Gold (marathon)
Tokyo 2020: Gold (marathon)
Paris 2024:
The memory of Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum hovers over the men's Olympic marathon.
His competitors will wind through the streets of Paris on Saturday chasing a gold medal he would have been favored to win. They will stare down a world-record time that he once set.
The 24-year-old marathon prodigy was Kenya's newest star in the making before his death in February. He was killed along with his coach in a car crash, the latest tragedy to strike the nation's storied long-distance community.
His teammate, Benson Kipruto, remembers waking up to the news. He couldn't train. Too heartbroken. That's why he will think of Kiptum at the start line — a quick remembrance of the runner he didn't know all that well but who still made a big impact on him. Once the race starts, though, Kipruto will focus on running — because that's what Kiptum would've done.
"Kelvin, much like an athlete like Usain Bolt, (is) the type of talent that comes around once in a lifetime," Kipruto wrote in an email ahead of the Paris Games. "He was obviously very special."
For proof of that, look no further than the Chicago Marathon last October. There were pacers lined up to help the marathoners get out to a fast start, but they couldn't keep up with Kiptum.
