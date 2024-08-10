✕ Close Olympic skateboarder decries deterioration of bronze medal

It’s a packed Olympics schedule on day 15 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to their medal collection on the penultimate day of competition.

First up, Eliud Kipchoge bids for history at the Olympics as the 39-year-old attempts to win a third consecutive marathon gold. The Kenyan great won the Olympics marathon in 2016 and 2021 and no man has ever won three, which he will attempt in the early hours of the morning on the streets of Paris.

Erin McNeice will hope to emulate Toby Roberts in the women’s boulder and lead final, with Noah Williams and Kyel Kothari contending for more diving medals in the men’s 10m platform. At the velodrome, Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood bid for madison gold, while Emma Finucane aims to reach the women’s sprint final.

Later on the track, Laura Muir and Georgia Bell headline the athletics for Team GB as they go in search of medals in the women’s 1500m while Max Burgin targets glory in the men’s 800m. There are also two huge gold medal matches to look out for: first as the USA face Brazil in the women’s football final before the USA take hosts on France in the men’s basketball final.