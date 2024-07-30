Jump to content

Watch live: Paris Olympics triathlon venue empty as River Seine pollution postpones men’s race

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 30 July 2024 08:32
The Paris 2024 Olympics triathlon venue lay empty as the men's race was postponed because of concerns over water quality in the River Seine on Tuesday, 30 July.

Training had been cancelled on Sunday and Monday and the men’s race, which had been due to start at 8am local time on Tuesday, has been moved to Wednesday.

It will take place at 10.45am local time after the women’s race at 8am.

Friday remains a contingency day if one or both of the races are unable to go ahead, a World Triathlon spokesperson said.

“Tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” a statement read.

“Despite the improvement in the water quality levels, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits."

Organisers spent more than a billion euros cleaning up the river to prepare for the Games, but organisers knew heavy rain in the days before a competition could cause the levels of the harmful bacteria E. Coli to rise.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine before the Games started, fulfilling a promise she made in January as part of a broader effort to showcase the river’s improved cleanliness.

