Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Viewers in the United Kingdom will enjoy the insight of plenty of past Olympic greats with both Discovery+ and the BBC unveiling strong line-ups of presenters, commentators and pundits for Paris 2024.

Just like at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, every moment from the French capital will be shown live on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service with extensive television coverage on Eurosport’s television channels.

The BBC has also struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to continue to provide free-to-air coverage of the Games up to and including 2032.

BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast over 250 hours of live coverage across the entire 16-day event, with live stream coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Discovery+

Eurosport’s UK & Ireland presentation team have 19 Olympic and Paralympic medals between them and regulars on the channel to anchor the coverage. Orla Chennaoui, a familiar face to cycling and rugby watchers, will present Bonjour Paris each morning, while Laura Woods, who fronts TNT Sports’ coverage of Champions League football, has been handed the evening show Bonsoir Paris. Woods and Craig Doyle will lead coverage of the opening ceremony in Paris on 26 July.

Shauna Coxsey, Great Britain’s most-decorated sport climber, and James Cracknell, a two-time rowing Coxless Four gold medal winner, are among the pundits unveiled by the broadcaster, with Tom Daley also set to provide input once the defence of his diving title is concluded. Lutalo Muhammad and Ellie Simmonds are among those who will also feature as pundits.

Laura Woods will be part of coverage on Discovery+ ( Getty Images )

The full list of Olympic presenters and pundits in the UK & Ireland includes:

Adam Blythe (Cycling), Orla Chennaoui (Presenter), Radzi Chinyanganya (Reporter), Reshmin Chowdhury (Reporter), Shauna Coxsey (Sport Climbing), James Cracknell (Rowing), Tom Daley (Diving), Caroline de Moraes (Hub Reporter), Craig Doyle (Presenter), Jaydee Dyer (Hub Reporter), Carl Frampton (Boxing), Becky Ives (Hub Reporter), Kate Mason (Hub Reporter), Ugo Monye (Rugby Sevens), Lutalo Muhammad (Taekwondo), Stef Reid (Track and Field), Laura Robson (Tennis), Joanna Rowsell (Cycling), Matt Smith (Hub Reporter), Rachel Stringer (Hub Reporter), Ellie Simmonds (Swimming), Lizzie Simmonds (Co-Commentator), Iwan Thomas (Track and Field), Nile Wilson (Gymnastics), Laura Winter (Hub Reporter), Laura Woods (Presenter).

BBC

Leading BBC Sport’s TV coverage are stalwart presenters Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers and Mark Chapman. Kwakye and Chalmers will welcome viewers each morning from the broadcaster’s Paris studio before Irvine takes over in the afternoon. Balding (swimming) and Logan (athletics) will again oversee the marquee evening medal races in two of the highest profile sports at the Games.

Irvine will be joined by fellow Scot Andrew Cotter for commentary on the opening ceremony as Balding presents from the studio.

Laura Kenny has joined the BBC team after bringing to an end a glorious career on the track ( Getty Images )

New faces on the punditry team include Laura Kenny, Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian, and TV personality Fred Siriex, whose daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a diving medal contender.

Other pundits include: Beth Tweddle, Chris Hoy, Denise Lewis, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Katherine Grainger, Mark Foster, Michael Johnson, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington and Tonia Couch.