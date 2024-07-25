Paris 2024 Olympics schedule and day-by-day events
Dates and times of all 329 events across 19 days in Paris this summer
The 2024 Olympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off a two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.
Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paris 2024 will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.
Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gymnastics and athletics across both days for the first time.
In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.
Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:
When do the Paris Olympics start?
Paris 2024 formally begins on Friday 26 July with the opening ceremony. Traditionally, competing athletes parade into a stadium behind their national flag, but organisers have instead decided to create an “open ceremony” in the French capital.
Athletes will be transported by boat along the River Seine, passing major landmarks like the Louvre, Notre-Dame and Place de la Concorde on a 6km route. A mini-stadium will be set up at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower for 30,000 spectators to watch the official lighting of the Olympic flame, with another half a million expected to line the river banks and other major sites to watch.
When do the Paris Olympics end?
The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France on Sunday 11 August.
Full day-by-day Olympic schedule (all times BST)
Day -1 (Thursday July 25)
Archery
- 8.30am-11.30am: Women’s individual ranking round
- 1.15pm-4.15pm: Men’s individual ranking round
Football
- 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Rugby sevens
- 1pm-4pm: Men’s pool rounds
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s placement matches, quarter-finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 0 (Friday July 26)
Ceremony
- 7pm (TBC): Opening ceremony
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 1 (Saturday July 27) - 14 gold medal events
Artistic gymnastics
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s qualification
- 2.30pm-5pm: Men’s qualification
- 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s qualification
Badminton
- 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
- 1pm-3pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
- 5pm-7pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
- 9pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
Boxing
- 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
- 7pm-9.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
Canoe slalom
- 2pm-6.10pm: Men’s C1 and women’s K1 heats
Cycling (road)
- 1.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s and women’s individual time trial
Diving
- 10am-11am: Women’s 3m synchro: final
Equestrian
- 8.30am-5.30pm: Eventing dressage: team and individual day 1
Fencing
- 9am-3.40pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
- 6pm-9.50pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
- 2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
- 9.30am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
- 4pm-9pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
- 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8am-12:10pm: Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls: heats
Rugby sevens
- 1.30pm-7.45pm: Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match
Shooting
- 8am-12.45pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification
- 9.30am-10.50am: Mixed team 10m air rifle: final
Skateboarding
- 11am-2.30pm: Men’s street prelims
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s street final
Surfing
- 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 1
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m butterfly: semi-finals; men’s and women’s 400m freestyle: finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: semi-finals; women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: finals
Table tennis
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
- 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 2 (Sunday July 28) - 13 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations
- 1.15pm-4.55pm: Women’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
- 8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification
- 1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification
- 5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification
- 8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification
Badminton
- 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
- 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
- 1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country
Equestrian
- 9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1
Fencing
- 8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
- 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
- 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches )
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm:Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats
Rugby sevens
- 2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
- 8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification
- 8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals
Skateboarding
- 11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims
- 4pm-6pm: Women’s street final
Surfing
- 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 400m individual medley: final, women’s 100m butterfly: final, men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals
Table tennis
- 9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
- 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
- 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 3 (Monday July 29) - 18 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations
- 1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
- 4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final
Badminton
- 7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
- 1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final
Diving
- 10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
- 10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals
Fencing
- 8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals;
- 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats
Rugby sevens
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds
- 7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
- 8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals
- 8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1
Surfing
- 6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 400m individual medley: final, men’s 200m free: final, women’s 100m back: semi-finals, men’s 100m back: final, women’s 100m breast: final, women’s 200m free: final
Table tennis
- 9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1
- 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2
Tennis
- 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 4 (Tuesday July 30) - 14 gold medal events
Archery
- 11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
- 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
- 5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final
Badminton
- 7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
- 2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
- 12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round
Equestrian
- 10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
- 11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.30pm-8.40pm: Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts
Football
- 2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage
Rugby sevens
- 1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals
- 8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Surfing
- 6pm-3.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
- 9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
- 12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match
Tennis
- 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
- 7am-9.30am: Men’s individual final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 5 (Wednesday July 31) - 17 gold medal events
Archery
- 11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
- 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
- 4.30pm-7.15pm: Men’s individual all-around final
Badminton
- 7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
- 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
- 12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals
Diving
- 10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
- 9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
- 11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
- 4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff
Shooting
- 8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
- 8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m free: final, men’s 200m fly: final, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 200m breast: final,men’s 100m free: final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
Tennis
- 11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
- 7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 6 (Thursday August 1) - 18 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
- 2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
- 5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final
Athletics
- 6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final
- 8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final
Badminton
- 7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals
- 12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16
- 5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
- 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX racing)
- 7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs
Equestrian
- 10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier
Fencing
- 9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.10pm-9pm: Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
- 11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
Tennis
- 11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
- 11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
- 11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
- 6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 7 (Friday August 2) - 23 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations
- 1.15pm-4.25pm: Mixed team: medal rounds
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m
- 9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A
- 9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification
- 9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims
- 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump
- 10.05am: Men’s 1500m: round 1
- 10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B
- 10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1
- 11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put
- 5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump
- 5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1
- 5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification
- 5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A
- 6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1
- 6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1
- 7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification
- 7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B
- 7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m
- 8.20pm: Men’s 10,000m: final
Badminton
- 7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals
- 2pm-9.30pm: Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
- 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
- 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
Cycling (BMX)
- 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals
Diving
- 10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final
Equestrian
- 1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final
Fencing
- 11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals
Football
- 2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
- 9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds
- 3pm-6pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy
Shooting
- 8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification
- 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
- 8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals
Table tennis
- 9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
- 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
Tennis
- 11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final
- 11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals
- 6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final
Trampoline
- 11am-1.30pm: Women’s final
- 5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 8 (Saturday August 3) - 28 gold medal events
Archery
- 8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations
- 12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds
Artistic gymnastics
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles
- 9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification
- 9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims
- 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A
- 10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage
- 10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1
- 11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B
- 12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault
- 6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A
- 6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage
- 6.35pm: Men’s shot put: final
- 6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis
- 7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B
- 7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final
- 7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final
- 8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final
- 8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final
Badminton
- 7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals
- 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
- 3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)
- 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)
Boxing
- 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
- 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds
Cycling (road)
- 10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race
Equestrian
- 9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final
Fencing
- 10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6pm-8.10pm: Women’s sabre team: medal finals
Football
- 2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
- 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
Judo
- 7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals
- 3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds
Rowing
- 8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals
Sailing
- 10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals
- 8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
- 10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats
- 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final
Table tennis
- 12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals
Tennis
- 11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
- 9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 9 (Sunday August 4) - 20 golds up for grabs
Archery
- 8.30am-10.15am: Men’s individual: eliminations
- 12pm-2.20pm: Men’s individual: medal rounds
Artistic gymnastics
- 2pm-4.25pm: Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault: finals
Athletics
- 9.05am: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
- 9.20am: Women’s hammer: qualification A
- 9.55am: Women’s 200m: round 1
- 10am: Men’s long jump: qualification
- 10.45am: Women’s hammer: qualification B
- 10.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1
- 11.35am: Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1
- 6.05pm: Men’s 400m: round 1
- 6.50pm: Women’s high jump: final
- 7pm: Men’s 100m: semi-finals
- 7.30pm: Men’s hammer: final
- 7.35pm: Women’s 800m: semi-finals
- 8.10pm: Men’s 1500m: semi-finals
- 8.50pm: Men’s 100m: final
Badminton
- 7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
- 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s doubles: medal matches
Basketball
- 10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
- 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
- 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool round (4 matches)
- 8.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)
Beach volleyball
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
Boxing
- 10am-12.25pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals
- 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-4.25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: heats
Cycling (road)
- 1pm-5.45pm: Women’s road race
Equestrian
- 9am-1pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: final
Fencing
- 9am-4.10pm: Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
- 6.10pm-9pm: Men’s foil team: medal finals
Golf
- 8am-5.30pm: Men’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)
Handball
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
- 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Sailing
- 10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull
Shooting
- 8am-4pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification
- 8.30am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
- 5.30pm-7.30pm: Women’s 50m free: final, men’s 1500m free: final, men’s 4x100m medley relay: final, women’s 4x100m medley relay: final
Table tennis
- 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s singles: medal finals
Tennis
- 11am-6pm: Women’s doubles: bronze, gold medal finals; Men’s singles: gold medal final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
- 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
- 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 10 (Monday August 5) - 17 gold medal events
Artistic gymnastics
11am-2.15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine
Athletics
- 9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1
- 9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A
- 9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification
- 9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage
- 10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage
- 10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B
- 10.55am: Women’s 400m: round 1
- 11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage
- 6pm: Men’s pole vault: final
- 6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
- 6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1
- 7.35pm: Women’s discus: final
- 7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals
- 8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final
- 8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final
Badminton
- 8.45am-11.30am: Women’s singles: medal matches
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches
Basketball 3x3
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals
- 8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals
Beach volleyball
- 8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
Canoe slalom
- 2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals
Cycling track
- 4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals
Diving
- 9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals
Equestrian
- 1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying
Football
- 5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
- 9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Sailing
- 10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
- 8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals
- 8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals
Sport climbing
- 9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16
Triathlon
- 7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
- 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Water polo
- 11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
- 5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
Wrestling
- 2pm-4pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 8pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 11 (Tuesday August 6) - 15 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
- 6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine
Athletics
- 9.05am: Women’s 1500m: round 1
- 9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A
- 9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage
- 10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification
- 10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage
- 10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B
- 11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage
- 11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage
- 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals
- 6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final
- 7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals
- 7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final
- 7.50pm: Men’s 1500m: final
- 8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final
- 8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final
Basketball
- 10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final
Canoe sprint
- 8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
- 4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: final
Equestrian
- 9am-11.30am: Jumping individual final
Football
- 5pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals
Handball
- 8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals
- 12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Skateboarding
- 11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims
- 4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
- 9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
- 3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
Volleyball
- 8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals
- 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: medal finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 12 (Wednesday August 7) - 21 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
- 6.30pm-8.15pm: Team acrobatic routine: medal final
Athletics
- 6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final
- 9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification
- 9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1
- 9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A
- 10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1
- 10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1
- 10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B
- 11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage
- 6pm: Women’s pole vault: final
- 6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals
- 6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification
- 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals
- 7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals
- 7.25pm: Men’s discus: final
- 7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals
- 8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final
- 8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final
Basketball
- 10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals
Canoe sprint
- 8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
- 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round
- 4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1
Handball
- 8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
- 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite
Skateboarding
- 11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries
- 4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
- 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals
Volleyball
- 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Water polo
- 1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
- 6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
- 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final
- 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: medal finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 13 (Thursday August 8) - 26 gold medal events
Athletics
- 9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles
- 9.25am: Women’s shot put: qualification
- 9.35am: Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage
- 10.05am: Women’s heptathlon: high jump
- 10.10am: Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1
- 10.35am: Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1
- 11am: Men’s 800m: repechage
- 6.35pm: Women’s heptathlon: shot put;
- 6.35pm: Women’s 1500m: semi-finals
- 7pm: Women’s long jump: final
- 7.25pm: Men’s javelin: final
- 7.30pm: Men’s 200m: final
- 7.55pm: Women’s heptathlon: 200m
- 8.25pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: final
- 8.45pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final
Basketball
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
- 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
- 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals
Canoe sprint
- 9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
- 4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races; men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final
Diving
- 9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
- 2pm-4pm: Men’s 3m springboard: final
Football
- 4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2
Handball
- 3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
- 6pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
- 10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round
Rhythmic gymnastics
- 9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification
- 2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification
Sailing
- 10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals
Swimming
- 6.30am-9.30am: Women’s 10km marathon: final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
- 3pm-5pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
- 7pm-10pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals
Volleyball
- 3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Water polo
- 12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
- 5pm-8pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
- 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final
- 6.30pm-9pm: Men’s 73kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: medal finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 14 (Friday August 9) - 33 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine
Athletics
- 9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump
- 9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1
- 10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1
- 10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A
- 10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals
- 11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals
- 11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B
- 6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final
- 6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final
- 6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final
- 7pm: Women’s 400m: final
- 7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final
- 7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final
- 7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final
- 8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final
Basketball
- 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
- 8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
- 8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals
Breaking
- 3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying
- 7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final
Canoe sprint
- 9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
- 1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage
- 5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims
- 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final
Football
- 2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Golf
- 8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3
Handball
- 3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
- 1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
- 12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
Rhythmic gymnastics
- 9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification
- 1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.20pm: Men’s boulder/lead: medal final
Swimming
- 6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final
- 2pm-5.30pm: Men’s team: gold medal final
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals
Volleyball
- 3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Water polo
- 12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
- 5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
- 2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final
- 6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: medal finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 15 (Saturday August 10) - 39 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-9pm: Duet: free routine (medal final)
Athletics
- 7am-10am: Men’s marathon: final
- 6.10pm: Men’s high jump: final
- 6.25pm: Men’s 800m: final
- 6.40pm: Women’s javelin: final
- 6.45pm: Women’s 100m hurdles: final
- 7pm: Men’s 5000m: final
- 7.25pm: Women’s 1500m: final
- 8.12pm: Men’s 4x400m relay: final
- 8.22pm: Women’s 4x400m relay: final
Basketball
- 10am-12pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
- 8.30pm-11pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Beach volleyball
- 8pm-1pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)
Boxing
- 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: finals
Breaking
- 3pm-5pm: Men’s individual: qualifying
- 7pm-9pm: Men’s individual: final
Canoe sprint
- 9.30am-1.20pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
- 4pm-6.50pm: Men’s keirin: first round, repechage; men’s madison: final; women’s sprint: quarter-finals, classification races
Diving
- 9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: semi-finals
- 2pm-4pm: Men’s 10m platform: final
Football
- 4pm-7.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Golf
- 8am-5.30pm: Women’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)
Handball
- 9am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
- 8:30am-2.30pm: Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
- 4.30pm-7pm: Men’s final
Rhythmic gymnastics
- 1pm-2.45pm: Group all-around: final
Sport climbing
- 9am-12.20pm: Women’s boulder/lead: medal final
Table tennis
- 9am-12pm: Women’s team: bronze medal final
- 2pm-5.30pm: Women’s team: gold medal final
Taekwondo
- 8am-11.30am: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: qualification rounds
- 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
- 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: repechage, medal finals
Volleyball
- 12pm-2.45pm: Men’s gold-medal game
- 4.15pm-6.45pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
Water polo
- 8am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 1pm-8pm: Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game
Weightlifting
- 10.30am-1pm: Men’s 102kg: final
- 3pm-5.30pm: Women’s 81kg: final
- 7.30pm-10pm: Men’s +102kg: final
Wrestling
- 10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
- 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: medal finals
***********************************************************************************************************
Day 16 (Sunday August 11) - 13 gold medal events
Athletics
- 7am-10.15am: Women’s marathon: final
Basketball
- 10.30am-12.30pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
- 2.30pm-5pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Cycling (track)
- 10am-1.15pm: Men’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals; women’s sprint: semis-finals, medal finals; women’s omnium: medal final
Handball
- 8am-10am: Men’s bronze-medal game
- 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
- 10am-12.30pm: Women’s final
Volleyball
- 12pm-2.45pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Water polo
- 8am-11am: Men’s bronze-medal game
- 1pm-2.50pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Weightlifting
- 10.30am-1pm: Women’s: +81kg final
Wrestling
- 10am-1.30pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: repechage and medal finals
Ceremony
8pm (TBC): Closing ceremony
***********************************************************************************************************
