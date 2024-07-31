Support truly

Sifan Hassan has announced her bid to pull off a historic treble at the Paris Olympics when she competes in the 5,000m, 10,000m and marathon events.

The Olympic champion in Tokyo over 5,000m and 10,000m, Hassan had entered the 1,500m, too, before dropping that event on Wednesday.

Hassan provoked excitement in the sport three years ago when she attempted an exhausting Tokyo treble.

Hassan added bronze to her two golds in Tokyo when she rallied in the 1,500m heats after falling over early on.

She would advance and then settle for bronze after a fierce battle with Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir.

The Dutch athlete, 31, who can be seen across many of the metro stations in Paris for a Nike campaign, insists the attempt is partially motivated through intrigue.

“I'm really curious what's going to happen,” she said.

Hassan starts her campaign in Paris in the 5,000m opening round on Friday and will return on Monday for the final, should she qualify.

The 10,000m final is set for 9 August, meaning less than 48 hours rest before lining up for the marathon.

“For anyone else this would be insane!” American track legend Michael Johnson wrote on social media. “I don't believe there's ever been an athlete who enjoys racing more than Sifan Hassan.”

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates in Tokyo ( AP )

Hassan has proven to be an elite marathoner since the transition post-Tokyo Games, winning on her debut at the 2023 London Marathon before triumphing at the Chicago Marathon in the second-fastest time ever.

Her attempt has left many of her fellow athletes in awe, with 1,500m world champion Josh Kerr impressed by her versatility.

“I don't think I could do that on the women’s side... to do a triple like that, the training is so gruelling for the marathon,” said Kerr. “She’s so well rounded that being able to have enough speed in the rank to do track races, it’s two rounds in the five, she’ll be out there having fun. Very impressive.”

Sifan Hasan will begin her audacious treble on Saturday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hassan can expect a hilly Paris marathon course, though Hassan remains calm ahead of the challenge.

“It's good sometimes when I'm nervous ... I do better,” she said. “Maybe it's going to turn out beautiful.”