As the 2024 Paris Olympics conclude, medal winners will have the silverware around their necks, but the world’s best athletes have been given a bonus prize by Paris Olympic organisers.

As well as a medal, athletes have been handed a mysterious cardboard box.

Some viewers have been confused to see these Olympians handed a long, thin cardboard box as they have the medals hung around their neck. The box is yellow, and a roll of paper can be seen through its window.

This is a Paris-themed poster, specially made for this year’s Olympics. Designed by French artist Ugo Gattoni, the limited-edition illustration is being given as a special thanks to winning competitors.

The Paris 2024 Olympics poster by Ugo Gattoni ( Getty Images )

The poster shows a cartoon version of Paris, complete with a bright-red Eiffel Tower and the Seine. Sporting events are taking place all over the city centre as spectators watch on, seated in a giant stadium.

On the front of the Eiffel Tower, you will see the words ‘XXXIII Olympiade,’ as this year’s Olympics mark the 33rd edition of the games.

The intricately-detailed piece of work reportedly took Mr Gattoni 6 months of full-time work, and a night-time edition of the art can be viewed on the artist’s social media accounts.

“It’s a new, key moment in the Paris 2024 story,” said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet at the unveiling of the poster in March.

“We’ve tried to be different and imagine posters that look like us, posters that go beyond a mere logo.”

With close to 1,000 medals up for grabs at the games, there’s a lot of posters to go around. Expect to see athletes share their awards online and tell fans their plans for their posters.