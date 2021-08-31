Tokyo 2020 Paralympics LIVE: Sarah Storey wins 16th gold as Britain rack up medals in pool
Relive all the action from day seven of the Paralympic Games
Day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics saw Dame Sarah Storey win her 16th career Paralympics gold medal with victory in the C5 road time trial race at the Tokyo Games. The 43-year-old star Team GB cyclist topped the podium in the women’s C5 time trial to secure her 27th medal overall. Britain’s Crystal Lane-Wright finished with the silver medal, and Germany’s Kerstin Brachtendorf took bronze in the Tuesday race at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan.
Storey crossed the line in 36:08.90, comfortably ahead of Lane-Wright who completed the course in 37:40.89. The win was her second gold medal of the Tokyo Games after she took the women’s C5 3,000m individual pursuit at the Izu Velodrome. With the victory she tied the 33-year-old British gold medal record of swimmer Mike Kenny, who won his golds between 1976 to 1988.
In the pool, Britain’s Reece Dunn set a new world record to win the men’s S12 100m medley gold, while his teammates Bethany Firth and Louise Fiddes took silver and bronze respectively in the women’s equivalent. Relive all the action from the Tokyo Paralympics below.
All eyes on Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli
American Dallas Wise didn’t want to approach Afghan Hossain Rasouli, who escaped the fall of Kabul to compete at the Paralympics.
“Honestly, we don’t really know the guy so we’re not going to talk to him,” said the long jumper. “I’m not sure if he can understand me. With a lot of countries here, I try to talk to him but sometimes they don’t really understand English.”
Rasouli greeted the Olympic Stadium with a smile and a wave, to the sound of total silence apart from the clicking of the shutters of every photographer who could gain entry.
His big moment came as the Taliban let off fireworks to celebrate their return to Kabul, with the last American plane having departed and their 20-year military presence now at an end.
The 26-year-old finished 13th and last in the T54 long jump, registering legal jumps of 4.37m, 4.21 and then 4.46 in the third round.
Here is one of the biggest stories from the Tokyo Paralympics:
Hossain Rasouli draws eyes of the world after escaping Afghanistan
The long jumper’s big moment in the spotlight came as the Taliban let off fireworks to celebrate their return to Kabul
Isolation adds new hurdle as Reid chases gold double in tennis
When it comes to setting an example in these uncertain times then tennis certainly has work to do.
From Novak Djokovic’s spell as superspreader-event host to vaccine rates on the WTA and ATP Tour that currently stubbornly stand at less than 50 percent, player after player, from Stefanos Tsitsipas to Aryna Sabalenka, doing their best not to lead by example.
Just imagine the moaning if they were trying to win gold in Tokyo from isolation?
And yet that’s just the challenge facing Great Britain’s Gordon Reid, a burden he is taking on without complaint and winning match after match in the process. As preparations go for a double gold medal bid it couldn’t be further removed from the high-performance world of marginal gains.
Full article here:
Isolation a new hurdle as Gordon Reid chases Paralympics tennis gold double
Two gold medals remain on the line for ParalympicsGB
Organisers under fire for discarding £33,000 in medical supplies
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics discarded 5 million yen ($45,508 / £33,067) worth of surgical masks, gowns, and disinfectant after the Games, held practically with no fans amid the pandemic, with much of that medical equipment left unused, media said on Tuesday.
The Asahi daily quoted an organising committee official as saying 33,000 masks, 3,420 gowns and 380 bottles of disinfectant were discarded when they closed down operations at some of the venues used for the Olympics, which ran from 23 July to 8 August.
The revelation was embarrassing for organisers as they have long pitched Tokyo 2020 as a sustainable Games. They came under fire last month for ordering too much food for their staff during the opening ceremony, leading to a massive waste of food.
More here:
Tokyo organisers under fire for discarding £33,000 worth of medical supplies
The ‘sustainable’ Games’ organisers have drawn fire for waste again
Medal table: Who’s winning the Paralympics so far?
Five years ago in Rio, it was China who topped the Paralympics medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.
The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 62 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 29.
The Russian Paralympic Committee is third on 25, while the United States and Ukraine make up the top five.
Here’s a look at the standings after one week of Paralympic action in Japan:
Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2021 so far?
Paralympics medal table
Sweet 16th for Sarah Storey
It’s not often Sarah Storey stands still as she powers ahead in the pursuit of greatness.
But after equalling Mike Kenny’s British record with a sweet 16th Paralympics gold medal, the 43-year-old needed a moment to absorb an achievement she described as beyond her wildest dreams.
Just as night follows day, one gold medal follows another for Storey, who secured her second in Tokyo with another flawless and dominant performance in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at the same Fuji F1 circuit where James Hunt won the 1976 World Championship.
Hunt’s rivalry with Niki Lauda was turned into a Hollywood film, a story of bitter rivals fighting it out for F1’s greatest prize. But with Storey the outcome is never in doubt, on two wheels she has no equal.
The mum-of-two crushed the field in the time trial and won by almost 92 seconds from teammate Crystal Lane-Wright in a repeat of the British 1-2 from the 3,000m individual pursuit in the velodrome last week.
Full report from Tokyo here:
Sarah Storey makes more Paralympic history with sweet 16th gold medal
Storey secured her second gold medal in Tokyo with another flawless and dominant performance at the Fuji International Speedway
Maddie Thompson: ‘It’s not our time'
A powerful interview by British wheelchair basketball co-captain Maddie Thompson after quarter-final defeat by China.
“I think the word right now is devastated, to come into the Paralympics second in world and not make it through the quarter-finals hurts. The Chinese outplayed us, they shot incredible shots.
“I had a dream about putting my medal round my son’s neck but my mum said the most important thing I can put around his neck is my arms.
“You can’t ever take for granted we are playing a beautiful sport in a fantastic stadium. No one wants a Paralympics with no audiences. This hasn’t been it for us, it’s not our time and that really really hurts.”
Summary today
Key stories so far today:
British swimmer Reece Dunn grabbed his third Paralympic gold of the Tokyo Games by breaking the world record in the S14 men’s 200m individual medley.
The 25-year-old touched the wall in 2:08.02, shaving 0.14 seconds off the previous global best.
Plymouth Leander member Dunn had already won gold in 200m freestyle and mixed 4x100m freestyle, in addition to 100m butterfly silver.
On another busy evening at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, there were four further medals for ParalympicsGB.
Bethany Firth gained silver in the SM14 200m individual medley in 2:23.19, with team-mate Louise Fiddes completing the podium, 8.22secs behind.
Stephen Clegg won the men’s S12 100m freestyle bronze in 53.43, while Hannah Russell emulated that achievement in the women’s race in a time of 1:00.25.
At the Olympic Stadium, British runner Columba Blango and long jumper Olivia Breen each won bronze.
Londoner Blango, appearing at his first Paralympics, ran a personal best of 47.81secs, to finish third in the T20 400m
The 29-year-old crossed the line 0.18secs behind French gold medallist Charles-Antoine Kouakou, with Venezuela’s Luis Felipe Rodriguez Bolivar clinching silver.
Breen’s best jump in the T38 classification was 4.91m, while her fellow Briton Hetty Bartlett was sixth with a leap of 4.05m.
Veteran table tennis player Sue Bailey guaranteed her first Paralympic medal at the sixth Games of her career by reaching the semi-finals of the women’s team classes 4-5 competition alongside Megan Shackleton.
Two-time Commonwealth champion Bailey - a 48-year-old teacher from Barnsley - and 22-year debutant Shackleton defeated Jordanian pair Khetam Abuawad and Faten Elelimat 2-1 in the last eight.
The GB duo will play China on Wednesday for a place in the gold medal match, with bronze already assured for both teams.
Elsewhere, Great Britain exited the women’s wheelchair basketball at the quarter-final stage following a 47-33 loss to China.
Britain defeat in women’s basketball
Britain’s women’s basketball team have lost 47-33 to China in the quarter-finals. The GB team came on strong in the latter stages but it was too little too late after a sluggish start.
Shaw ‘happy’ with fourth
Here’s Toni Shaw after that race:
“Nobody likes to come fourth but it’s such a competitive race, there were loads of heats in the morning to make it through, so to get to the final and come fourth, I’m happy. I have been mostly training for the 400m so I knew it was going to be hard to come down to a sprint event.”
Sophie Pascoe wins 100m freestyle gold
Britain’s 18-year-old Toni Shaw just misses out on a Paralympic medal in the S9 100m freestyle final, finishing fourth three tenths from bronze after a strong finish. New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe clinches gold and weeps as the result is displayed on the giant screen – it is her 10th Para gold medal across four Games now, an incredible achievement. As a child Pascoe was accidentally run over by her father while on his lawnmower, which meant her left leg was amputated below the knee. She already had bronze and silver medals in Tokyo but now she finally has another gold for her collection.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies