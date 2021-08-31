Reece Dunn en route to medley gold (PA)

Day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics saw Dame Sarah Storey win her 16th career Paralympics gold medal with victory in the C5 road time trial race at the Tokyo Games. The 43-year-old star Team GB cyclist topped the podium in the women’s C5 time trial to secure her 27th medal overall. Britain’s Crystal Lane-Wright finished with the silver medal, and Germany’s Kerstin Brachtendorf took bronze in the Tuesday race at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan.

Storey crossed the line in 36:08.90, comfortably ahead of Lane-Wright who completed the course in 37:40.89. The win was her second gold medal of the Tokyo Games after she took the women’s C5 3,000m individual pursuit at the Izu Velodrome. With the victory she tied the 33-year-old British gold medal record of swimmer Mike Kenny, who won his golds between 1976 to 1988.

In the pool, Britain’s Reece Dunn set a new world record to win the men’s S12 100m medley gold, while his teammates Bethany Firth and Louise Fiddes took silver and bronze respectively in the women’s equivalent. Relive all the action from the Tokyo Paralympics below.