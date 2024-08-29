Paralympics LIVE: Kadeena Cox chases gold as first medals awarded on opening day of Games
The first medals of the Games are set to be awarded in Paris
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
After a spectacular opening ceremony, the first medals of the Paralympics are set to be awarded as the action gets underway at Paris 2024.
There are 22 medal events on the first day of competition as a busy programme gets going both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. There are plenty of medal chances for ParalympicsGB, with multisport star Kadeena Cox on the hunt for a third consecutive C4-5 500m time trial triumph. Daphne Schrager and the tandem pair of Steve Bate and Chris Latham will also chase success on the track.
Elsewhere, British swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius will hope to back up equalling the S14 100m butterfly world record earlier this year by winning her first Paralympic medal, and the GB wheelchair rugby team get the defence of their title underway against the top-ranked Australians.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
The Paralympics opening ceremony was a perfect stage to celebrate the sporting drama still to come
The weather played ball for the opening ceremony in the heart of Paris last night, showing off the city’s spectacular sights. James Toney was there:
The Paralympics opening ceremony set the stage for the sports drama to come
The Paralympians and their stories were front and centre in a traditional performance that showcased the difference, equality and glory of competition
Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events
It’s going to be a hectic 10 days across the 22 sports at Paris 2024 - here’s the full schedule:
Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events
Dates and times of all the events across 11 days of action in Paris this summer
Paralympics 2024: Day one
A very good morning and welcome along to LIVE coverage of the opening day of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. After a captivating opening ceremony, the medal action gets underway with a doozy of a day that will see 22 Paralympic champions crowned.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments