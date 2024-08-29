Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724920243

Paralympics LIVE: Kadeena Cox chases gold as first medals awarded on opening day of Games

The first medals of the Games are set to be awarded in Paris

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 29 August 2024 09:30
(Getty Images)

After a spectacular opening ceremony, the first medals of the Paralympics are set to be awarded as the action gets underway at Paris 2024.

There are 22 medal events on the first day of competition as a busy programme gets going both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. There are plenty of medal chances for ParalympicsGB, with multisport star Kadeena Cox on the hunt for a third consecutive C4-5 500m time trial triumph. Daphne Schrager and the tandem pair of Steve Bate and Chris Latham will also chase success on the track.

Elsewhere, British swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius will hope to back up equalling the S14 100m butterfly world record earlier this year by winning her first Paralympic medal, and the GB wheelchair rugby team get the defence of their title underway against the top-ranked Australians.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.

1724920243

The Paralympics opening ceremony was a perfect stage to celebrate the sporting drama still to come

The weather played ball for the opening ceremony in the heart of Paris last night, showing off the city’s spectacular sights. James Toney was there:

The Paralympics opening ceremony set the stage for the sports drama to come

The Paralympians and their stories were front and centre in a traditional performance that showcased the difference, equality and glory of competition

Harry Latham-Coyle29 August 2024 09:30
1724919943

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

It’s going to be a hectic 10 days across the 22 sports at Paris 2024 - here’s the full schedule:

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

Dates and times of all the events across 11 days of action in Paris this summer

Harry Latham-Coyle29 August 2024 09:25
1724919585

Paralympics 2024: Day one

A very good morning and welcome along to LIVE coverage of the opening day of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. After a captivating opening ceremony, the medal action gets underway with a doozy of a day that will see 22 Paralympic champions crowned.

Harry Latham-Coyle29 August 2024 09:19

