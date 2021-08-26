Tokyo 2021 Paralympics LIVE: Sophie Wells wins dressage silver as Will Bayley continues strong table tennis start
Follow all the latest from day two of the Paralympic Games with 4,400 athletes set to compete in 539 medal events over the next two weeks
Great Britain have won more Paralympic cycling gold on the track after Jaco van Gass stormed to the C3 3,000m individual pursuit title. Teammate Fin Graham took the silver.
Earlier, Jody Cundy grabbed silver in C4-5 1,000m to become the first man to win medals at seven separate Paralympics. Spain’s Alfonso Cabello Llamas took gold in a new world record time.
There was also golden success for GB in the pool where swimmer Tully Kearney smashed the world record to claim S5 100m freestyle gold before Maisie Summers-Newton also set a new world best to win the SM6 200m individual medley title.
Later, Paralympic veteran Lee Pearson won a 12th gold medal of his glittering career claiming victory in the Grade II individual test with teammate Georgia Wilson third while Piers Gilliver won gold in the men’s individual epee fencing.
Follow all the latest from Tokyo:
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics medal table
The Paralympics is well up and running now.
More than 500 events across 22 sports over the next fortnight will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.
Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.
Here’s the latest from Tokyo:
Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2021 so far?
Piers Gilliver ‘overwhelmed’ with fencing gold
Wheelchair fencing world champion Piers Gilliver added the Paralympic title to his achievements by winning the men’s category A epee at Tokyo 2020.
While there were a glut of British medals in cycling, equestrian and swimming on day two of the Games, Gilliver provided his nation’s standout result elsewhere.
The 26-year-old from Gloucestershire was in imperious form as he dispatched Russian Maxim Shaburov 15-11 in the deciding category A bout.
Silver medallist in Rio, Gilliver won each of his six pool matches on Thursday before seeing off Ukrainian Artem Manko 15-2 in the quarter-final and then avenging his final defeat of five years ago by overcoming China’s Gang Sun 15-6 in the last four.
“I’m a little overwhelmed but very happy,” said Gilliver, who was disappointed with his last-16 elimination in the sabre on day one.
“Maxim has been a huge rival of mine for years, so I just focused on my own game plan and executed it as best I could.”
Lee Pearson wins 12th Paralympic title
Sir Lee Pearson claimed the 12th Paralympic gold medal of his distinguished career by winning the grade two individual dressage on homebred horse Breezer.
Great Britain’s flagbearer from Rio 2016 triumphed in Tokyo with a score of 76.265.
Compatriot Georgia Wilson, a late replacement for the decorated Sophie Christiansen, took bronze on her Paralympic debutant, riding Sakura and scoring 72.765.
Pearson had to settle for silver in this event in Brazil five years ago after being beaten by Pepo Puch of Austria.
The two again battled it out but this time the roles were reversed as Puch’s score of 73.441 on Sailor’s Blue was only good enough for second place.
Staffordshire-born Pearson now has a total of 15 Paralympic medals from six successive Games.
Maisie Summers-Newton beats hero Ellie Simmonds to swimming gold
Maisie Summers-Newton snatched the 200m individual medley title from her hero Ellie Simmonds as Great Britain registered two swimming golds in world record times on day two of the Paralympics.
Tully Kearney also topped the podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, storming to victory in the S5 100m freestyle to make up for the disappointment of being denied gold in heart-breaking fashion the previous day.
Summers-Newton grew up idolising five-time Paralympic champion Simmonds, initially inspired by her exploits at London 2012.
The pair qualified first and third in the SM6 event, with compatriot Grace Harvey sandwiched in between, while Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko laid down a marker in the other heat with a world record time of 2:56.90.
Summers-Newton was clearly inspired by that feat and successfully lowered it to 2:56.68 just hours later.
Silver medallist Mereshko lagged 1.36 seconds behind, while GB flagbearer Simmonds - winner of this event in both London and Rio 2016 - had to settle for fifth, 7.69sec off the pace, with Harvey sixth.
Jaco Van Gass claims debut gold in the velodrome
Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass applied military precision on his Paralympic debut, smashing the C3 3,000m individual pursuit world record en route to romping to gold in Tokyo.
With the Taliban takeover of Kabul dominating news headlines, the heroic Van Gass offers a stark reminder of the devastation years of political instability have caused in that country.
The South African-born cyclist suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2009 while serving with the Parachute Regiment.
He lost his left arm at the elbow, as well as suffering a collapsed lung, shrapnel wounds, punctured internal organs, a broken tibia and a fractured knee, requiring 11 operations and intense rehabilitation.
Inspired by London 2012 as he adjusted to life outside the army, the 35-year-old has rebuilt his life as an elite athlete and completed a remarkable journey by getting the better of compatriot Fin Graham in the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.
Jody Cundy makes more Paralympic history
The 42-year-old, who became the first man to win medals at seven separate Paralympics, was beaten by Alfonso Cabello Llamas as the Spaniard set a new world record of one minute 1.557 seconds.
“I thought I’d be really disappointed with silver but I’ve just been beaten by the better man today,” said Cundy.
“I pulled out a brilliant time but Alfonso was excellent. I did the best performance I can on the day, but when you’re beaten by a performance like that you just have to take your hat off to him.”
Jody Cundy won a Paralympic silver medal as he attempted to defend the C4-5 1,000 metres title he won in Rio.
Aileen McGlynn rides to silver medal
Aileen McGlynn claimed Great Britain’s opening medal on day two of the Tokyo Games.
Visually impaired rider McGlynn took silver in the women’s B 1000m time trial with a personal best of 1:06.743.
The three-time Paralympic champion only reunited with pilot Helen Scott 12 weeks ago, having previously won a silver and bronze alongside her at London 2012.
ParalympicsGB held all three podium places at one stage, with Lora Facie and pilot Corrine Hall in second and compatriot Sophie Unwin occupying the bronze medallist position.
Larissa Klaassen of the Netherlands ultimately snatched gold from McGlynn in the last ride of the competition courtesy of a time of 1:05.291, while Belgium’s Griet Hoet pushed Facie and Unwin into fourth and fifth respectively.
So what action can we expect tomorrow?
The Paralympics are well and truly underway and what a few days it has been!
Tomorrow’s action starts at midnight BST with wheelchair fencing and there’s more swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and lots more.
Here is a complete guide to the Tokyo Paralympics:
How to watch the Paralympics
Day two of the Games may be over but we are just a few short hours away from the action getting underway in day three!
After an immense world record breaking day, you may want to re-watch the action or want to know how you can view the Games tomorrow.
We have put a guide together so you don’t miss anything.
How can I watch the Tokyo Paralympics live?
Dame Sarah Storey going for record
Dame Sarah Storey is back in action at the Paralympics on August 31 in the C5 time trial where she could equal the British record for most golds.
Mike Kenny won 16 Paralympic golds and Storey is just one behind him after her victory in the C5 3000m individual pursuit.
Not only has Storey got the potential to equal the record, she could break it as she also competes in the C4-5 road race on September 2.
Sarah Storey motivated by her family as she targets British Paralympic record
Storey won her 15th Paralympic gold on Wednesday – leaving her one behind British record holder Mike Kenny.
