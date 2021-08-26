✕ Close Channel 4 share ‘Super Human’ Paralympic 2020 trailer

Great Britain have won more Paralympic cycling gold on the track after Jaco van Gass stormed to the C3 3,000m individual pursuit title. Teammate Fin Graham took the silver.

Earlier, Jody Cundy grabbed silver in C4-5 1,000m to become the first man to win medals at seven separate Paralympics. Spain’s Alfonso Cabello Llamas took gold in a new world record time.

There was also golden success for GB in the pool where swimmer Tully Kearney smashed the world record to claim S5 100m freestyle gold before Maisie Summers-Newton also set a new world best to win the SM6 200m individual medley title.

Later, Paralympic veteran Lee Pearson won a 12th gold medal of his glittering career claiming victory in the Grade II individual test with teammate Georgia Wilson third while Piers Gilliver won gold in the men’s individual epee fencing.

