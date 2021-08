Below is a complete list of all the events in the pool, all of which take place at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre:

Wed, 25 Aug

(All times local time - BST -8 hours)

9:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 Heat 1

9:06 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 Heat 2

9:13 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S9 Heat 1

9:21 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S9 Heat 2

9:29 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1

9:35 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2

9:41 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1

9:48 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2

9:55 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 1

9:59 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 2

10:02 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 3

10:05 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 1

10:09 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S14 Heat 2

10:12 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Heat 1

10:17 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Heat 2

10:21 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S6 Heat 1

10:24 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2

10:27 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S10 Heat 1

10:30 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2

10:33 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 Heat 1

10:35 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2

10:39 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S13 Heat 1

10:42 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S13 Heat 2

10:46 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S13 Heat 1

10:49 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S13 Heat 2

10:53 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S13 Heat 3

10:56 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1

11:02 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2

11:08 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1

11:15 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2

11:21 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S8 Heat 1

11:25 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S8 Heat 2

11:28 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S8 Heat 3

17:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 Final

17:10 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S9 Final

17:20 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S1 Final

17:31 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 Final

17:40 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S2 Final

18:04 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S14 Final

18:10 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S14 Final

18:38 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Final

18:46 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S6 Final

19:06 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S10 Final

19:12 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S10 Final

19:32 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S13 Final

19:38 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S13 Final

19:52 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S5 Final

20:08 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Final

20:18 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S8 Final

Thu, 26 Aug

9:00 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1

9:04 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2

9:08 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1

9:13 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2

9:17 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S4 Heat 1

9:22 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S4 Heat 2

9:27 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 1

9:32 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 2

9:37 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 3

9:43 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 1

9:49 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 2

9:55 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S11 Heat 1

10:03 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S11 Heat 2

10:11 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S11 Heat 1

10:21 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S11 Heat 2

10:30 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Heat 1

10:34 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Heat 2

10:38 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S13 Heat 1

10:41 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S13 Heat 2

10:45 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S13 Heat 1

10:49 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S13 Heat 2

10:53 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Heat 1

10:57 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Heat 2

11:01 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Heat 1

11:05 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Heat 2

11:09 - Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Heat 1

11:16 - Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S5 Final

17:07 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S5 Final

17:14 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S4 Final

17:22 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final

17:30 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Final

18:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S11 Final

18:11 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S11 Final

18:38 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final

18:44 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB9 Final

19:05 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S13 Final

19:12 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S13 Final

19:33 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final

19:40 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 Final

20:01 - Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Final

Fri, 27 Aug

9:00 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S8 Heat 1

9:03 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S8 Heat 2

9:07 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S14 Heat 1

9:12 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S14 Heat 2

9:16 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S14 Heat 3

9:20 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S14 Heat 1

9:25 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S14 Heat 2

9:29 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S11 Heat 1

9:33 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S11 Heat 2

9:37 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S11 Heat 1

9:40 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S11 Heat 2

9:44 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Heat 1

9:48 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Heat 2

9:51 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Heat 3

9:54 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S5 Heat 1

9:59 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S5 Heat 2

10:03 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Heat 1

10:08 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Heat 2

10:13 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Heat 1

10:19 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Heat 2

10:25 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S13 Heat 1

10:32 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S13 Heat 2

10:39 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S13 Heat 1

10:46 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S13 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S12 Final

17:06Women's 100m Backstroke - S12 Final

17:14 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S8 Final

17:21 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S8 Final

17:28 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S14 Final

17:35 - Women's 200m Freestyle - S14 Final

17:57 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S11 Final

18:04 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S11 Final

18:25 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S5 Final

18:31 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S5 Final

18:52 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Final

19:00 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Final

19:23 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S13 Final

19:33 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S13 Final

Sat, 28 Aug

9:00 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Heat 1

9:03 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Heat 2

9:07 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Heat 1

9:12 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Heat 2

9:16 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S10 Heat 1

9:19 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2

9:22 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S10 Heat 3

9:25 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S10 Heat 1

9:29 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2

9:32 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heat 1

9:38 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heat 2

9:45 - Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heat 1

9:52 - Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heat 2

9:59 - Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heat 3

10:07 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM3 Heat 1

10:15 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM3 Heat 2

10:24 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S11 Heat 1

10:29 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S11 Heat 2

10:33 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S11 Heat 1

10:38 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S11 Heat 2

10:43 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Heat 1

10:48 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Heat 2

10:53 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Heat 1

10:59 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Heat 2

11:04 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 1

11:09 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 2

11:13 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 1

11:18 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final

17:07 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final

17:14 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S10 Final

17:20 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S10 Final

17:27 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Final

17:36 - Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Final

17:47 - Men's 150m Individual Medley - SM3 Final

18:10 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S11 Final

18:18 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S11 Final

18:40 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Final

18:48 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM8 Final

19:10 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Final

19:18 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Final

19:47 - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay - S14 Final

Sun, 29 Aug

9:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S7 Heat 1

9:07 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S7 Heat 2

9:15 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Heat 1

9:19 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Heat 2

9:22 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Heat 1

9:26 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Heat 2

9:30 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S9 Heat 1

9:33 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S9 Heat 2

9:36 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S9 Heat 3

9:38 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S9 Heat 4

9:41 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S3 Heat 1

9:46 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S3 Heat 2

9:50 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S3 Heat 1

9:55 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S3 Heat 2

10:00 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S13 Heat 1

10:03 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S13 Heat 2

10:06 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S13 Heat 1

10:09 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S13 Heat 2

10:11 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S13 Heat 3

10:14 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Heat 1

10:19 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Heat 2

10:24 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Heat 1

10:29 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Heat 2

10:34 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S2 Heat 1

10:44 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S2 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S7 Final

17:10 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S7 Final

17:21 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Final

17:28 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB14 Final

17:35 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S9 Final

17:41 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S3 Final

17:49 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S3 Final

18:11 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S13 Final

18:17 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S13 Final

18:37 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Final

18:45 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB4 Final

19:07 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S2 Final

19:32 - Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 34 Points Final

Mon, 30 Aug

9:00 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S7 Heat 1

9:03 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S7 Heat 2

9:07 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S9 Heat 1

9:11 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S9 Heat 2

9:15 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S9 Heat 1

9:19 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S9 Heat 2

9:23 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S4 Heat 1

9:30 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S4 Heat 2

9:36 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S6 Heat 1

9:39 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S6 Heat 2

9:42 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S6 Heat 1

9:45 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S6 Heat 2

9:49 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S5 Heat 1

9:52 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S5 Heat 2

9:56 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S5 Heat 1

10:00 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S5 Heat 2

10:05 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Heat 1

10:10 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Heat 2

10:16 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Heat 1

10:23 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Heat 2

10:30 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S3 Heat 1

10:36 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S3 Heat 2

10:42 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Heat 1

10:47 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Heat 2

10:52 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Heat 1

10:57 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S7 Final

17:07 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S7 Final

17:14 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S9 Final

17:21 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S9 Final

17:28 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S4 Final

17:51 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S6 Final

17:57 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S6 Final

18:18 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S5 Final

18:25 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S5 Final

18:53 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Final

19:02 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 Final

19:25 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S3 Final

19:34 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Final

19:42 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM13 Final

20:04 - Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 34 Points Final

Tue, 31 Aug

9:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S8 Heat 1

9:07 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S8 Heat 2

9:14 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S12 Heat 1

9:17 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S12 Heat 2

9:20 - Women's 100n Freestyle - S12 Heat 1

9:24 - Women's 100n Freestyle - S12 Heat 2

9:28 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 1

9:32 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 2

9:36 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 3

9:41 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 1

9:46 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 2

9:51 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Heat 3

9:56 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB2 Heat 1

10:02 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB2 Heat 2

10:07 - Women's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Heat 1

10:11 - Women's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Heat 2

10:16 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S7 Heat 1

10:19 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S7 Heat 2

10:22 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S7 Heat 1

10:26 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S7 Heat 2

10:30 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S10 Heat 1

10:33 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S10 Heat 2

10:36 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S9 Heat 1

10:40 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S9 Heat 2

10:43 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S9 Heat 3

17:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S8 Final

17:10 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S8 Final

17:21 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S12 Final

17:27 - Women's 100n Freestyle - S12 Final

17:34 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Final

17:42 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM14 Final

18:04 - Men's 50m Breaststroke - SB2 Final

18:12 - Women's 50m Breaststroke - SB3 Final

18:19 - 18:40 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S7 Final

18:46 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S10 Final

19:07 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S10 Final

19:14 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S9 Final

19:34 - Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 49 Points Final

Wed, 1 Sep

9:00 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Heat 1

9:04 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Heat 2

9:08 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S6 Heat 1

9:11 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2

9:15 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S6 Heat 3

9:18 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S10 Heat 1

9:25 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S10 Heat 2

9:32 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Heat 1

9:36 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Heat 2

9:41 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Heat 1

9:46 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Heat 2

9:51 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 1

9:56 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 2

10:00 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 1

10:06 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 2

10:11 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Heat 3

10:16 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Heat 1

10:19 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Heat 2

10:23 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Heat 1

10:27 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Heat 2

10:31 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S5 Heat 1

10:34 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S5 Heat 2

10:38 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 Heat 1

10:41 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Final

17:07 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Final

17:14 - Men's 100m Freestyle - S6 Final

17:21 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S10 Final

17:30 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S10 Final

18:02 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Final

18:09 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB11 Final

18:31 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Final

18:39 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Final

19:02 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Final

19:08 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB13 Final

19:29 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S5 Final

19:36 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 Final

19:42 - Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB12 Final

19:49 - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB12 Final

Thu, 2 Sep

9:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S6 Heat 1

9:07 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2

9:15 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S6 Heat 1

9:24 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2

9:33 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 Heat 1

9:36 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 Heat 2

9:39 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 Heat 3

9:42 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 Heat 1

9:46 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 Heat 2

9:50 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S10 Heat 1

9:53 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S10 Heat 2

9:57 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S10 Heat 1

10:01 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S10 Heat 2

10:05 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 1

10:09 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 2

10:12 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 3

10:16 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 1

10:21 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S14 Heat 2

10:25 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1

10:30 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2

10:35 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 1

10:40 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Heat 2

10:45 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S3 Heat 1

10:49 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S3 Heat 2

10:53 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S4 Heat 1

10:56 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S4 Heat 2

10:59 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S4 Heat 3

11:03 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S4 Heat 1

11:07 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S4 Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 400m Freestyle - S6 Final

17:10 - Women's 400m Freestyle - S6 Final

17:22 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 Final

17:28 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 Final

17:35 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S10 Final

17:42 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S10 Final

18:03 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S14 Final

18:10 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S14 Final

18:31 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S1 Final

18:39 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S2 Final

19:01 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S2 Final

19:10 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S3 Final

19:31 - Men's 50m Freestyle - S4 Final

19:38 - Women's 50m Freestyle - S4 Final

19:59 - Women's 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points Final

Fri, 3 Sep

9:00 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Heat 1

9:04 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Heat 2

9:09 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Heat 1

9:14 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Heat 2

9:19 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S6 Heat 1

9:23 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S6 Heat 2

9:27 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S6 Heat 3

9:31 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S6 Heat 1

9:35 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S6 Heat 2

9:40 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S8 Heat 1

9:43 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S8 Heat 2

9:47 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat 1

9:50 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat 2

9:53 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat 1

9:56 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat 2

9:59 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S4 Heat 1

10:03 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S4 Heat 2

10:07 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S4 Heat 1

10:11 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S4 Heat 2

10:16 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S12 Heat 1

10:19 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S12 Heat 2

10:23 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S11 Heat 1

10:27 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S11 Heat 2

10:32 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S3 Heat 1

10:40 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S3 Heat 2

10:48 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S11 Heat 1

10:52 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S11 Heat 2

10:57 - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points Heat 1

11:04 - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points Heat 2

17:00 - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Final

17:07 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM10 Final

17:16 - Men's 100m Backstroke - S6 Final

17:23 - Women's 100m Backstroke - S6 Final

17:30 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S8 Final

17:37 - Women's 100m Butterfly - S8 Final

17:58 - Men's 50m Butterfly - S7 Final

18:04 - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Final

18:24 - Men's 50m Backstroke - S4 Final

18:31 - Women's 50m Backstroke - S4 Final

18:53 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S12 Final

18:59 - Women's 100m Freestyle - S11 Final

19:21 - Men's 200m Freestyle - S3 Final

19:31 - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM5 Final

19:41 - Men's 100m Butterfly - S11 Final

20:03 - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - 34 Points Final