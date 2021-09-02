✕ Close Sarah Storey: I want to be the best version of me at Paralympics

Great Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey made history on day nine of the Paralympics by winning a 17th Paralympic gold medal to become the country’s outright most successful para athlete of all time.

Storey had trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory.

The 43-year-old – whose first five golds came in the pool, beginning at Barcelona ’92 – has now won all 13 bike events entered dating back to her Games debut on two wheels in Beijing in 2008.

Elsewhere, swimming legend Ellie Simmonds has announced her retirement from Paralympic Games after she finished fifth in the S6 400m freestyle. "I think that is my last competition," she said after the race. "To go to four Paralympic games, including a home games and to come away with eight Paralympic medals and being part of that Paralympic movement as well. So I think for me, yes, this is going to be my last."