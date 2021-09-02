Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: Ellie Simmonds retires after Sarah Storey wins 17th gold
Follow all the action from day nine of the Tokyo Paralympic Games
Sarah Storey: I want to be the best version of me at Paralympics
Great Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey made history on day nine of the Paralympics by winning a 17th Paralympic gold medal to become the country’s outright most successful para athlete of all time.
Storey had trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory.
The 43-year-old – whose first five golds came in the pool, beginning at Barcelona ’92 – has now won all 13 bike events entered dating back to her Games debut on two wheels in Beijing in 2008.
Elsewhere, swimming legend Ellie Simmonds has announced her retirement from Paralympic Games after she finished fifth in the S6 400m freestyle. “I think that is my last competition,” she said after the race. “To go to four Paralympic games, including a home games and to come away with eight Paralympic medals and being part of that Paralympic movement as well. So I think for me, yes, this is going to be my last.” Follow all the latest updates from Tokyo:
Hug wins men’s T54 800m
Switzerland’s Marcel Hug has claimed his third gold of this Games with an impressive race in the men’s T54 800m.
He already had gold in the 1500m and 5000m.
China’s Yungiang Dai wook silver and Thailand’s Saichon Konjen won bronze.
A look back at Simmonds’ career
Ellie Simmonds seemed to announce her retirement from para-swimming, saying Tokyo is likely to be her last Games.
We have taken a look back at her incredible career, inspiring so many to get involved in the sport.
A look at Ellie Simmonds’ Paralympic record
Simmonds won eight Paralympic medals
Dan Greaves wins bronze in F64 discus
ParalympicsGB’s Dan Greaves has become the first British para-athlete to win an athletics medal at six consecutive Games.
He won bronze with a 53.56m throw in the F64 discus with the USA’s Jeremy Campbell winning bronze with 60.22m and Croatia’s Ivan Katanusic claiming silver with 55.06.
USA win gold in women’s 4x100m medley
The USA have claimed gold in the women’s 4x100m medley in a spectacular race!
The USA led in the first 100m with GB out of sight but the GB out their fast swimmers as their last two to compete.
Spain did well in the second 100m to take the lead and the lead changed again in the third 100m as Australia were then ahead. An incredible finish saw the RPC look like they were going to win but the USA stole it at the death!
The RPC were second with Australia third, GB finish fourth.
Back to the pool...
Women’s 4x100m medley relay to come in just a few minutes.
GB are in this one with Stephanie Millward, Maisie Summers-Newton, Toni Shaw and Zara Mullooly
GB guarantee women’s doubles wheelchair tennis medal
ParalympicsGB’s Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker have defeated China’s Zhenzhen Zhu and Ziying Wang in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.
This means the pair are through to the women’s doubles wheelchair tennis gold medal match where they will face the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.
What a day for GB!
Greaves could achieve record
If Dan Greaves maintains his third position he will become the first ParalympicsGB star to win an athletics medal in six Games!
He is in third after a 53.56 throw with two attempts left to go, the USA’s Jeremy Campbell remains in pole position.
Schaer claims the women’s T54 400m
Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer has won gold in the women’s T54 400m in a close race.
USA’s Cheri Madsen claimed silver and China’s Zhaoqian Zhou took bronze.
Sammi Kinghorn wins silver in women’s T53 final
ParalympicsGb’s Sammi Kinghorn has won silver in the women’s T53 final.
Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner won gold and China’s Hongzhuan Zhou with bronze.
Kinghorn started well in the pouring rain to be in medal contention at the halfway point. Debrunner pulled away in the final stretch but Zhou started to close on Kinghorn.
The Brit did enough to stay second to add to her bronze from yesterday!
F64 discus underway!
The F64 discus final has started and GB’s Dan Greaves competes.
He has so far posted a throw of 51.79m to be in fourth place with the USA’s Jeremy Campbell leading the field with 60.22m.
There’s a long way to go in this one yet and so Greaves has the opportunity to medal.
