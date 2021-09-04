Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: Hannah Cockroft claims seventh title as Laura Sugar and Charlotte Henshaw win gold
Follow all the action from day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympic Games
Great Britain have made a strong start to day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.
Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker came up short in their quest for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, losing their final after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft. Men’s tennis doubles partners Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett faced off against one another in the singles bronze-medal match, with the former triumphing and refusing to celebrate.
Elsewhere, Dan Bethell lost his badminton SL3 singles final but claimed silver for Great Britain. Aled Sion Davies is going for a third Paralympic gold in the F63 shot put, and Kadeena Cox came fourth in the women’s T38 400m final.
On day 10, GB won three gold medals and passed the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Reid and Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final. Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, then further success in the Olympic Stadium as Jonathan Broom-Edwards won gold in the men’s high jump T64 and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 in wet conditions in Tokyo. Elsewhere, Wiggs won ParalympicsGB’s first gold in the VL2 discipline of para-canoe, while teammate Jeanette Chippington claimed bronze in the same event.
Follow all the latest updates from Tokyo:
Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Cox misses out on 400m medal
GB’s Kadeena Cox misses out on a medal in the women’s T38 400m final!
A world record is set by gold medal-winner Lindy Ave of Germany, who finishes with a time of 60 seconds exactly.
Fourth-placed Cox is tearful on the side of the track as heavy rain pours down in Tokyo.
Tokyo Paralympics: Reid beats partner Hewett in bronze play-off
Gordon Reid has secured a three-set victory over doubles partner Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair tennis play-off, taking bronze in the process.
Reid emerged a 6-4 3-6 7-5 winner over his close friend to add a medal to the silver that the pair won in the men’s wheelchair doubles in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell loses badminton gold-medal match
It’s all over for Dan Bethell!
Pramod Baghat pulls off a terrific comeback to win the second game and triumph in the men’s badminton final!
21-14 21-17 is the final score as the Indian beats the Briton.
Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match
A healthy 11-4 lead to Dan Bethell as he and opponent Pramod Bhagat take a second-game break.
The Briton lost the first game 21-14 to the Indian.
Tokyo Paralympics: Hewett levels bronze play-off vs partner Reid
Alfie Hewett has taken the second set 6-2 against wheelchair tennis partner Gordon Reid.
Their singles bronze-medal match will go to a third and final set after Reid claimed the first frame 6-4.
Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match
Dan Bethell has surrendered a hard-fought first game to Pramod Bhagat, 21-14!
Tokyo Olympics: GB’s Bethell in badminton gold-medal match
Three-time European champion Dan Bethell has begun his badminton final against world champion Pramod Bhagat of India!
Bhagat leads the Briton 8-6 so far...
Tokyo Paralympics: First set to Reid in play-off vs partner Hewett
Gordon Reid has secured a back-and-forth first set 6-4 against tennis doubles partner Alfie Hewett in the singles bronze-medal match!
Tokyo Paralympics: Skinner, Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’...
Zak Skinner and Hannah Cockroft were both ‘absolutely gutted’, though for very different reasons.
Wheelchair racer Cockroft had just won her seventh Paralympic title by almost 11 seconds, missing her own world record by a fraction. Skinner was short of a long jump bronze by just two centimetres.
There are many gradients of gutted at these Tokyo Games and it wasn’t hard to know who to feel more sorry for.
Full story from Tokyo:
Zak Skinner, Hannah Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’ at the Tokyo Paralympics
Skinner missed out on a medal by two centimetres, while Cockroft secured her seventh title but came just short of breaking a world record
Tokyo Paralympics: Hewett and Reid go from partners to rivals
Next up, Team GB wheelchair tennis partners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid go head-to-head for singles bronze.
The pair lost their doubles final to miss out on gold this week, but one of them will add another medal to their collection here.
