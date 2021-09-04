✕ Close Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last

Great Britain have made a strong start to day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.

Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker came up short in their quest for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, losing their final after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft. Men’s tennis doubles partners Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett faced off against one another in the singles bronze-medal match, with the former triumphing and refusing to celebrate.

Elsewhere, Dan Bethell lost his badminton SL3 singles final but claimed silver for Great Britain. Aled Sion Davies is going for a third Paralympic gold in the F63 shot put, and Kadeena Cox came fourth in the women’s T38 400m final.

On day 10, GB won three gold medals and passed the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Reid and Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final. Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, then further success in the Olympic Stadium as Jonathan Broom-Edwards won gold in the men’s high jump T64 and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 in wet conditions in Tokyo. Elsewhere, Wiggs won ParalympicsGB’s first gold in the VL2 discipline of para-canoe, while teammate Jeanette Chippington claimed bronze in the same event.

