Paris 2024 Olympics schedule, dates and day-by-day events

The Olympic Games returns to Paris this summer for a third edition in the French capital, with a packed schedule featuring 329 events across 19 days

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 12 July 2024 12:16
The Paris 2024 Olympics officially opens with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off the two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, the Paris Olympics will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.

Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gynastics and athletics across both days for the first time.

In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.

Here is a closer look at the full schedule for the Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024 Olympic schedule

C = Ceremony

● = event

🥇 = medal event

24Jul25Jul26Jul27Jul28Jul29Jul30Jul31Jul1Aug2Aug3Aug4Aug5Aug6Aug7Aug8Aug9Aug10Aug11Aug
CeremoniesCC
Archery🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Athletics🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Athletics - Marathon🥇🥇
Badminton🥇🥇🥇🥇
Basketball🥇🥇
Basketball 3x3🥇
Boxing🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Breakdancing🥇🥇
Canoeing/Kayaking🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Cycling🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Diving🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Equestrian🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Fencing🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Field Hockey🥇🥇
Football🥇🥇🥇
Golf🥇🥇
Gymnastics🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Gymnastics - Rythmic🥇🥇
Handball🥇🥇
Judo🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Modern Pentathlon🥇🥇
Rowing🥇🥇🥇🥇
Rugby Sevens🥇🥇
Sailing🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Shooting🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Skateboarding🥇🥇🥇🥇
Sport Climbing🥇🥇🥇🥇
Surfing🥇
Swimming🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Swimming - Artistic🥇🥇
Swimming - Marathon🥇🥇
Table Tennis🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Taekwondo🥇🥇🥇🥇
Tennis🥇🥇🥇
Triathlon🥇🥇🥇
Volleyball - Beach🥇🥇
Volleyball - Indoor🥇🥇🥇
Water Polo🥇🥇
Weighlifting🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
Wrestling🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

When do the Paris Olympics start?

Paris 2024 formally begins on Friday 26 July with the opening ceremony. Traditionally, competing athletes parade into a stadium behind their national flag, but organisers have instead decided to create an “open ceremony” in the French capital.

Athletes will be transported by boat along the River Seine, passing major landmarks like the Louvre, Notre-Dame and Place de la Concorde on a 6km route. A mini-stadium will be set up at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower for 30,000 spectators to watch the official lighting of the Olympic flame, with another half a million expected to line the river banks and other major sites to watch.

When do the Paris Olympics end?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France on Sunday 11 August.

