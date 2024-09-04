Raygun apologises to breaking community but defends controversial record

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has apologised to the breaking community but continued to insist that her “record speaks” when it comes to being Australia’s best B-girl.

The Australian did not score a single point from the judges and was knocked out at the round-robin stage after losing all three of her bouts, where her moves went viral on social media.

Raygun’s performance bemused Olympic fans and officials with her routine containing a move where she seemed to wriggle on the ground, becoming a meme.

She was later at the heart of controversy over the project, but in her first interview since the Olympics.

“It is really sad to hear those criticisms,” she told The Project host Waleed Aly.

“And I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced, but I can’t control how people react.”

When asked if she believes she is the best female breaker in Australia, Gunn said: “I think my record speaks to that.”

She added: “While I went out there and had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly.”

The full interview will air on Wednesday, and Gunn has been followed by reporters due to her international fame.

“That was really wild,” she said.

“If people are chasing me, what do I do? But that really did put me in a state of panic.”

Gunn took to the stage in a Team Australia tracksuit and cap rather than the typical street clothes worn by other competitors.

She is a university lecturer with a PhD in dance, gender politics, and the dynamics between theoretical and practical methodologies, and was Australia’s first Olympic qualifier for breaking after winning QMS Oceania Championships in Sydney.

Breaking will not appear at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, and has been criticised for its inclusion at Paris 2024.