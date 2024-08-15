Raygun speaks out for first time after divisive Olympics breakdancing routine

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn has opened up about the "devastating" hate she has received following her divisive performance at the Paris Olympics.

Known as Raygun, the 36-year-old has been the subject of social media ridicule in recent days.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Gunn thanked those who have been supportive of her, but added that she didn't expect her Olympics appearance to "open the door to so much hate".

"I went out there and I had fun - I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all. Truly," she said.