The Boat Race returns in 2024 with Cambridge and Oxford again battling it out on the River Thames.

The men’s race was first held 195 years ago and has been an annual event since 1856, with a women’s race running on the same day and course since 2015.

There was double joy for Cambridge last year as both their male and female crew bested their Oxford University rivals over the 4.2-mile weave through London.

Indeed, Cambridge crews completed a clean sweep of all races in 2023, with their openweights, reserves and lightweights also taking victory in a feat only achieved twice before.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Boat Race?

The 2024 Boat Race will take place on Saturday 30 March along the River Thames in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the course?

The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long. It stretches between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames in south west London.

The race is rowed upstream, but starts during the incoming tide to ensure that crews are rowing with the fast stream.

What time are the Boat Races and what is the full schedule?

The two marquee races begin at 2.46pm GMT and 3.46pm GMT respectively

Time (GMT) Event 10:00 River closes – Preliminary road closures in place. Hammersmith Bridge closes to cyclists and pedestrians 10:15 Festival of Rowing starts in Mortlake 11:00 Fan Zones open – Fulham and Hammersmith 11:30 Festival of Rowing Arrives in Putney 11:30 Festival of Rowing ends in Mortlake 12:40 Women’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment) 13:00 Final road closures in place 13:15 The Men’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment) 14:00 BBC broadcast starts 14:46 78th Women’s Boat Race 15:01 Osiris v Blondie Race 15:16 Isis v Goldie Boat Race 15:46 169th Men’s Boat Race 16:15 Women’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake) 16:20 Men’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake) 16:25 Women’s Boat Race Cox and Men’s Boat Race cox toss (Mortlake) 16:30 BBC Broadcast Ends 17:00 Hammersmith Bridge Opens to Cyclists and Pedestrians. 17:30 River Opens 18:00 Fan Zones at Fulham and Hammersmith close

Who are the blue boat crews?

WOMEN

Oxford Women Cambridge Women Coached by Allan French Coached by Paddy Ryan Sarah Marshall (bow) Gemma King (bow) Ella Stadler (President) Jo Matthews Tessa Haining Clare Hole Claire Aitken Jenna Armstrong (President) Julia Lindsay Carina Graf Annie Sharp Carys Earl Lucy Edmunds Iris Powell Annie Anezakis (stroke) Megan Lee (stroke) Joe Gellett (cox) Hannah Murphy (cox)

MEN