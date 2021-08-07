Olympics schedule today: Saturday’s events and start times at Tokyo 2020

The penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics started with the women’s marathon being held in sweltering conditions in Sapporo. USA’s runner Molly Seidel won a bronze Olympic medal in only her third ever marathon. Seidel, 27, finished the grueling event in 2:27:46, behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, who took gold and silver. Seidel became just the third ever American woman to win a marathon medal, following Joan Benoit, who won gold in the 1984 event, and Deena Kastor who won bronze in 2004.

Alllyson Felix will hope to set a new olympic track medals record when she goes in the 4x400m relay later in the day (1.30pm). Britain’s Morgan Lake will be competing in the high jump final (from 11.35am BST), and GB have three men in the 1500m final (12.40pm) – Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman.

Tom Daley will go for diving gold in the 10m final (from 7am), hoping to add to his gold medal in the synchronised event. In the boxing arena Galal Yafai will try to win gold against Carlo Paalam of the Philippines (6am). And on the track Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls, the latter fresh from his omnium gold, will go in the madison final (8.55am).

Elsewhere the powerhouse American men’s basketball team, will hope to gain revenge on France, who beat them in their opening match, in the gold medal game (3.30am). The Americans have won all of their games since, but the French team has experienced NBA players on its roster and will hope to cause another upset. Team USA will also aim for gold in the baseball final against host nation Japan (11am).

The final round of the women’s golf competition will also get underway, with world number one Nelly Korda the favourite to win gold. She has a three stroke lead over India’s Aditi Ashok, and a five stroke lead over the next best group of players (finishing around 7am).

Schedules

Full athletics schedule.

Full track cycling schedule.

Full medal table.

Medals on the line

Artistic swimming (team), athletics (women's marathon, women's high jump, women's 10,000m, men's javelin, men's 1500m, women's 4x400m relay, men's 4x400m relay), baseball, basketball (men), beach volleyball (men), boxing (women's fly, men's fly, women's welter, men's middle), canoe sprint (women's C2 500m, men's C1 1,000m, women's K4 500m, men's K4 500m), cycling (men's madison), diving (men's 10m platform), equestrian (jumping team), football (men), golf (women), handball (men), karate (women's kumite +61kg, men's kumite +75kg), modern pentathlon (men), rhythmic gymnastics (individual), volleyball (men), water polo (women), wrestling (women's freestyle 50kg, men's freestyle 65kg, men's freestyle 97kg).

Today’s full schedule

Full daily schedule and results.