Olympics schedule today: Friday’s events and start times at Tokyo 2020

Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games features 4x100m relay finals, Sifan Hassan continuing to chase athletics history in the 1500m final which also features Britain’s Laura Muir, tracking cycling medal races and much more.

The day had an early start with the 50km men’s race walk, which got underway before the heat of the day developed in Japan. Poland’s Dawid Tomala won gold, with the women’s race to follow. Britain beat India in a thrilling hockey bronze match while USA’s women won beach volleyball gold. Round three of the women’s individual stroke play golf competition is also continuing at Kasumigaseki Country Club, where American Nell Korda held an overnight lead at 13 under par.

The Games will also see the final of the women’s football competition, with Sweden taking on Canada for the gold medal, while on the basketball court the Team USA women’s team will take on Serbia for a place in the gold medal match.

In the Olympic stadium, Muir will run in the women’s 1500m final (1.50pm BST) against history-chasing Hassan, who is hoping to add 1500m and 10,000m gold to her 5,000m crown in a unique feat. That comes before the men’s and women’s 4x100m finals (from 2.30pm). Dina Asher-Smith is back in the fold after a hamstring injury forced her to pull out of the 200m, and both of GB’s quartets are aiming for a medal.

Allyson Felix will go for a 10th Olympic medal, and seventh gold, in the 400m final (1pm BST). Felix is tied with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history, and with a 10th medal she would also tie Carl Lewis as the most successful American athlete. She has a chance to own that title outright as she also goes in the 4x400m relay, with the final happening on Saturday.

And in the velodrome there is the women’s Madison final (7.15am) and the men’s sprint finals (8.30am) to look forward to.

