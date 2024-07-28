Simone Biles sparks injury concern after fall in Olympic qualifying

Support truly

Simone Biles sparked injury concerns on the opening day of Olympics gymnastics qualification in Paris, where she began her bid for further gold medals with a stunning display.

The American star wore strapping on her left leg following her floor routine and was limping when walking, but still completed qualifying to set the leading individual score following the second session.

Biles’ coach, Cecile Landi, said the 27-year-old was dealing with a minor calf issue that had flared up during the floor routine, her second rotation of four on Sunday morning.

Biles, who is returning to the Olympics after suffering from the ‘twisties’ in Tokyo three years ago, appeared to tweak her leg while warming up on the floor exercise.

Biles wears strapping on her left ankle ( Getty Images )

Biles left the arena and returned backstage with a Team USA doctor, where her lower leg was heavily strapped with brown tape around and below her foot.

However, a few moments later Biles completed a historic Yarachunko double pike on the vault - one of her signature moves - becoming the first woman to land it at the Olympics.

Biles also completed her uneven bars routine and waved happily to the crowd after her final routine, even as she limped when leaving the Bercy Arena in Paris.

Biles topped the individual leaderboard in the all-around standings with a score of 59.566, almost three and a half points ahead of her American teammate and defending all-around champion Sunisa Lee.